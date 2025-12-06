Addressing all customer refunds on priority: IndiGo

New Delhi, Dec 6 Airlines company IndiGo, facing significant backlash due to the ongoing disruptions of flights, on Saturday said that it is addressing all customer refunds on priority.

This comes as the government directed the company to clear all pending passenger refunds by 8 pm on Sunday.

“We are addressing all customer refunds on priority. We are also working closely with all airports and partners to ensure timely updates are provided to customers at terminals, on our website, and via direct notifications,” IndiGo shared in a statement.

Noting that it is "working determinedly to bring its operations back on track”, the company said that its teams are focused on “stabilising schedules, reducing delays, and supporting customers”.

“Today, the number of cancellations has dropped below 850 flights, much lower compared to yesterday. We’re continuing to work towards reducing this number progressively over the next few days,” the airline stated.

IndiGo’s flight disruption continued for the fifth day on Saturday, primarily due to an unexpected pilot shortage caused by planning shortcomings.

The company urged customers to check the latest flight status before proceeding to the airport and to contact customer support for refund assistance.

“IndiGo sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused to our customers and remains focused on restoring normalcy across our operations at the earliest,” the statement said.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has also directed IndiGo to trace and deliver baggage separated from passengers to their residential or chosen address within the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has stepped in to help the harassed passengers by adding extra coaches to its trains to accommodate the rush of people.

The Railway Ministry said in a press statement that it is deploying 116 additional coaches across 37 premium trains, covering 114 enhanced trips nationwide.

