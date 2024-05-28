Addressing The Alarming Increase In Myopia Globally, Ojas Eye Hospital Offers Elita Silk, A Revolutionary Vision Correction Procedure In Western India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28: One of the most staggering trends in the Eye Care has been the rapid rise of myopia (distance vision impairment). Today, around 30% of the global population suffers from myopia, and it is projected to affect 50% by 2050, making it an alarming issue, affecting 5 billion people! Treatment options for myopia include spectacles, contact lenses, or refractive surgery to correct a patient's refractive error and improve distance vision.

Ojas Eye Hospital, recognized as a pioneer in advanced eye care, proudly announced the introduction of ELITA SILK, the latest and safest technology in laser vision correction, at its flagship facility in Bandra (W), Mumbai. It is the first eye hospital in Western India to adopt this ground-breaking technology. Patients recover within 12 to 24 hours' time period, fastest in history. Eye Hospital

ELITA SILK Laser Eye Surgery for number correction at Ojas Eye Hospital, marks a significant leap in laser vision correction, offering a quick, safe, blade-less and flap-less solution to bid farewell to eyeglasses and contact lenses.

Commenting on the introduction of ELITA SILK for the first time in Western India, Dr. Niteen Dedhia, Chief Medical Director of Ojas Eye Hospital, stated, “At Ojas Eye Hospital, we have consistently embraced cutting-edge technologies in eye care. From introducing the first blade-less LASIK treatment in 2012 to pioneering the Contoura Femtosecond laser in 2018, we are now thrilled to bring the ELITA laser to our flagship center in Bandra. Committed to delivering the best-in-class eye care, ELITA SILK Laser eye surgery offers complete freedom from glasses with 24-hour recovery times, ensuring exceptionally smooth vision correction.”

Dr Niteen Dedhia, a global expert in Lasik procedures for 38 years, had a hands-on experience with the ELITA SILK machine in USA in 2023 before its commercial launch. Since the commercial launch in December 2023, the team at Ojas Eye Hospital has successfully completed numerous SILK procedures and have seen excellent outcomes for the patients, with many patients achieving 6/5 vision, more commonly known as “Super vision”.

The number of people suffering from myopia is increasing at an alarming rate world-wide. Recognizing the need to address Myopia with advanced and highly precise technologies, Ojas Eye Hospital is currently the only eye hospital in Western India (Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Goa) to offer this advanced technology at their facility in Bandra (W) along with the CONTOURA VISION technology.

The average cost of Silk Eye surgery in India can usually range between INR125,000 to INR150,000 for both eyes. It is important to note that this estimate may vary depending on individual needs.

Presently, Ojas Eye Hospital is located at Bandra and Kandivali, with Bandra as its flagship center spread over 3 floors. The medical team at Ojas Eye Hospital, led by Dr Niteen has successfully corrected the vision of over 500,000 patients from all over the world in the past 38 years. It has successfully operated on over 125,000 patients, including 50,000 plus cataract procedures and 50,000 plus advanced LASIK procedures. The hospital plans to open new state-of-the-art facilities in other locations within Mumbai in the near future.

Web: www.ojaseyehospital.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aV-Tw1bVTj8&t=104s&ab_channel=OjasEyeHospital

For more information please call: +91 9137462795, (022) 6154 9999, Email: info@ojaseyehospital.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor