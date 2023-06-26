Adgully launches the Kolkata edition of CMOs' Charcha, the premium event for marketers

ATK

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 26: Adgully, the premium trade portal covering the dynamic M&E and marketing ecosystems, has announced the highly anticipated launch of CMOs' Charcha Kolkata edition. This CMO's Charcha's foray into Kolkata is poised to revolutionize the way marketers connect, learn, and grow, fostering an inspiring environment for marketing professionals to thrive.

The event will be held at The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata on June 30th June.

Under the theme of "Brand Power Unlocked," CMOs' Charcha Kolkata Chapter aims to primarily focus on the significance and effectiveness of modern marketing strategies, unleashing the power of technology and data-driven strategies that shape the future of marketing. This summit will bring together industry experts, thought leaders, and innovators to exchange ideas, gain valuable insights, and foster a vibrant culture of collaboration and continuous learning.

"We are thrilled to foray into the Kolkata market with CMOs' Charcha, recognizing the immense potential of the Eastern market," said Bijoya Ghosh, Founder-CEO of Adgully. "Kolkata has always been a hub of creativity, innovation, and intellectual discourse, making it the perfect destination to explore and harness the power of technology-driven marketing strategies. CMOs' Charcha Kolkata Chapter will pave the way for shaping the future of marketing in this vibrant city and beyond."

CMOs' Charcha Kolkata promises an enriching experience by covering a wide range of topics that cater to the diverse needs and interests of marketers. From traditional to digital marketing, advertising to brand strategy, this event will delve into the critical aspects that drive successful marketing campaigns.

Renowned speakers from esteemed brands and agencies will take the stage to share their success stories, best practices, challenges, and strategies. This exceptional lineup will serve as a catalyst for creativity and innovation among attendees, providing practical takeaways, actionable strategies, and real-world examples to implement in their organizations.

Beyond knowledge sharing, CMOs' Charcha Kolkata offers unparalleled networking opportunities. The event brings together a diverse community of marketing professionals, including CMOs, brand managers, digital marketers, and advertising executives. This vibrant environment fosters collaboration, allowing attendees to connect, share challenges, and explore potential partnerships.

Recognizing the significance of catering to marketers across the country, CMOs' Charcha will also host events in key cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore. This pan-India approach ensures accessibility for marketers from different regions, bringing forth diverse perspectives and experiences that contribute to a holistic understanding of the industry.

Join us and unlock the secrets to success in an ever-evolving marketing landscape. Be prepared to be inspired, motivated, and equipped with the knowledge to propel your marketing strategies to unprecedented heights.

Adgully.com, headquartered in Mumbai, is a leading source of B2B news on the media and entertainment, marketing, advertising, and digital industries. In addition to acting as a credible source of industry news and information, Adgully conducts annual industry events such as DIGIXX, IMAGEXX, SCREENEXX, DATAMATIXX, MOBEXX, GAMEXX, and CMOs' Charcha.

While DATAMATIXX is scheduled to be held in Mumbai in July, SCREENXX will be held in November.

As part of its growth plans, Adgully has recently expanded its coverage to the middle east market with its new website adgully.me.

