Adgully's Inaugural FINIXX Summit & Awards 2024 Celebrates Innovation in BFSI Sector

ATK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19: The inaugural FINIXX Summit & Awards 2024, hosted by Adgully, concluded successfully on 13th December in Mumbai, marking a new milestone in recognizing innovation and excellence within India's Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector. The event, designed to foster thought leadership, collaboration, and industry recognition, brought together key stakeholders, visionaries, and innovators from the financial services ecosystem.

With Hybrid as the Presenting Partner, Mobavenue as the Powered-by Partner, and Teamology as the Communication Partner, the event was a hub of insights, networking, and celebration.

Summit Highlights:

Over 200 C-Suite executives, marketing heads, digital transformation leaders, leaders from top BFSI firms, fintech innovators, and technology experts shared strategies and perspectives on the evolving BFSI landscape. Some of the notable speakers included: Aabhina Suresh Khare, Chief Digital & Marketing Officer, Head-Strategy, BajajCapital; Gandharv Sachdeva, Country Head - India, Hybrid; Sandeep Walunj, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Motilal Oswal Financial Services; and Manas Gulati, Co-founder and CEO, ARM Worldwide.

Celebrating Excellence: FINIXX Awards 2024

Bijoya Ghosh, Founder and CEO, Adgully, remarked: "FINIXX is more than just an event it is a platform dedicated to sparking conversations, celebrating innovation, and building a community to advance the BFSI sector. We are thrilled with the success of the inaugural edition and are confident this will drive transformative insights and partnerships for years to come."

Winners of FINIXX Awards 2024

The summit concluded with the FINIXX Awards 2024, which honoured remarkable achievements and pioneering contributions in the BFSI and fintech sectors. The awards recognized organisations, brands, and individuals who are setting new standards in digital banking, fintech innovation, customer experience, and operational efficiency.

Digital Agency of the Year - Managing BFSI Sector: ARM Worldwide

Brand of the Year 2024 - BFSI Sector: State Bank of India

Programmatic Agency of the Year - Managing BFSI Sector: Globale Media

SEO Agency of the Year - Managing BFSI Sector: Performics India

Innovative Fintech Product of the Year: PayU Payments

The FINIXX Awards set a new benchmark for acknowledging innovation in the financial services space, reinforcing the significance of technological advancements and customer-centric approaches in the BFSI sector.

FINIXX Summit & Awards promises to be the first of many initiatives by Adgully to recognize and celebrate excellence, innovation, and transformative leadership in India's financial ecosystem.

Check out the entire list of Winners

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor