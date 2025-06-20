ADHAR Hosts Inspiring Evening at MCA Club, BKC to Celebrate Inclusion, Gratitude, and Social Impact

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 20: In a deeply moving celebration titled "An Evening of Gratitude, Connection and Celebration," ADHAR, Asia's largest lifelong care institution for persons with intellectual disabilities, brought together caregivers, donors, professionals, and supporters on the evening of June 13, 2025, at the Boundary Hall, MCA Club, BKC.

Founded with the vision of "ensuring dignity, security, and lifelong care for persons with intellectual disabilities", ADHAR has grown into a powerful community spanning over 435 families across centres in Badlapur, Nasik, and Satara. The organisation's mission centres around providing a nurturing, permanent home for individuals with intellectual disabilities who cannot live independently, ensuring that no family is left asking, "Who will care for my child after me?"

The event began with a warm welcome address by Mr. Ajay Mehta, who set the tone of gratitude and shared purpose. The proceedings were anchored with grace and compassion by Mr. Sachin Kelkar, the evening's Master of Ceremonies.

A highlight of the evening was an evocative session titled "Adhar's Journey - A Reflection on 31 Years of Transformative Work," presented by Mr. Arun Wadhwa, who powerfully narrated ADHAR's evolutionfrom its humble beginnings to becoming a model of inclusive, lifelong care.

The evening's core was a deeply engaging panel discussion on "Intellectual Disability, future vision of ADHAR and the Power of Collective Action", featuring:

-Mr. Milind Sarwate, Strategic Advisor to ADHAR

-Mr. Vishwas Gore, Chairman, ADHAR

-Ms. Sangeeta Dasmohapatra, Chief- Partnership and Communication

The panel addressed critical concerns faced by caregiverslifelong dependency, the invisibility of adult care needs, and the lack of systemic solutions. It provided a forum for both introspection and action which explored Adhar's present impact, future vision, upcoming plans, and the urgent need for deeper stakeholder engagement.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Vishwas Gore shared:

"We are not merely building homeswe are building futures. ADHAR stands as a promise to every parent that they will never walk this journey alone."

Rather than individual honours or recognitions, the evening embodied collective gratitudea heartfelt acknowledgement of the donors, volunteers, professionals, and caregivers whose silent efforts sustain ADHAR's work.

A major highlight of the evening was Mr. Milind Sarwate's introduction of the 5 P's FrameworkPartnership, Purpose Alignment, People Involvement, Potential Building, and Promotion, which was thought-provoking and inspired deeper reflection on sustainable engagement, encouraging corporates to move beyond funding and foster long-term, purpose-driven collaborations.

Ms. Sangeeta, drawing on her extensive experience in the social field, highlighted how ADHAR stands out in today's transactional world by staying deeply rooted in care, empathy, and integrity. She also shared ADHAR's upcoming projects and broad plans to reach more individuals.

The panel discussion inspired collective responsibility and sparked valuable conversations on inclusion, strategy, and long-term impact through collaborative scale-up.

The celebration concluded with closing remarks by Mr. Ganesh Ambekar, Chief Operating Officer, followed by a networking dinner fostering personal connections and reinforcing a shared commitment to the cause.

ADHAR continues its mission to challenge stigma, create lifelong support systems, and redefine inclusion, reminding society that true progress lies not in charity but in shared humanity and sustained care.

