Adil Altaf Appointed Managing Director at Trinity Infratech

New Delhi [India], February 15: Trinity Infratech, a rising star in the real estate arena, has made a significant stride by appointing Adil Altaf as its Managing Director. This strategic move underscores the company's commitment to bolstering its leadership team. Adil will spearhead Trinity's Customer Experience and Sales Planning division, overseeing sales, marketing, and CRM operations.

In response to the appointment, Trinity's senior management remarked, "Adil's track record in real estate is distinguished by numerous accomplishments. His expertise in sales, marketing, and customer relationship management is unparalleled. Adil's deep understanding of market dynamics, coupled with his innovative approach, has enabled him to lead and execute projects synonymous with luxury and exclusivity."

Adil has held key leadership positions at four prominent real estate brands in the NCR region - EMAAR, Ireo, Raheja, and Whiteland - achieving remarkable success in delivering affordable, mid-segment, and luxury residential properties, as well as iconic mixed-use developments.

Adil Altaf's collaboration with Trinity Infratech marks a significant milestone, blending forward-thinking visions and ambitions seamlessly. Trinity Infratech's recent announcement of investment in three flagship projects planned along the burgeoning Dwarka Expressway and SPR region strategically positions it at the forefront of significant development in this area. With 32 acres of land in the company's holding available for development.

When queried about the company's strategies, Adil commented, "Trinity Infratech aims to create pioneering properties that offer innovative design, personalized experiences, and a visionary outlook far beyond traditional real estate." Adil emphasized the company's intention to realize these objectives by partnering with world-class consultants and renowned construction firms.

The projected revenue from these ventures is estimated at an impressive 10,000 crores, reflecting their magnitude and ambition. Moreover, the plans to develop over 6.5 million square feet of land signify a significant leap in redefining the cityscape and advancing towards the creation of a new and expanded Gurgaon.

Expressing his enthusiasm for his latest assignment, Adil stated, "I am thrilled to be part of Trinity Infratech, especially given the visionary leadership of the founders and the strategic positioning of the company's land holdings on existing world-class infrastructure." This strategic advantage positions Trinity Infratech for substantial growth and success in the ever-evolving real estate landscape.

