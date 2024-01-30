Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza And Nushrratt Bharuccha Unveils The Exquisite Invitation Of DPIFF Awards 2024

Embodying the theme ‘From Classics to Cutting-Edge: Indian Cinema's enduring journey through time,’ the exquisite masterpiece was unveiled by Bollywood's most elegant and versatile actresses.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30: The city of dreams, Mumbai, is yet again set to host India's most prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024. Prior to the highly anticipated evening, a star-studded Press Conference was held at Taj Lands End, where luminaries like Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza and Nushrratt Bharuccha graced with their presence.

The conference witnessed the reveal of an exquisite Invitation for the 2024 ceremony which is blended Mughal-inspired artwork with Indian line art on a two-sided, laser-cut design. The invitation is crafted from black velvet laminated paper with gold embossing, enhancing its luxury. Bollywood's most elegant and versatile actresses, Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza and Nushrratt Bharuccha had the honour of unveiling the invitation.

It was attended by notable personalities from the Film and Television Industry, representatives from the affiliated brand partners along with several media personalities. As the host for the evening, Meiyang Chang shed light on the purpose of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024, outlining the unshakeable principles as well as the enthusiasm with which the ceremony is held each year. The conference delved into this year's theme of DPIFF Awards 2024— ‘From Classics To Cutting-Edge: Indian Cinema's Enduring Journey Through Time'. Nushrratt Bharuccha took center stage, unveiling the first-ever special projection for an award ceremony. This video showcased the prestigious DPIFF 2024 trophy, building anticipation for the upcoming annual award ceremony. It took viewers on a sparkling tour of Mumbai, celebrating the excellence of said function.

The evening also held an insightful Panel Discussion on ‘The Transformative Tale of Indian Cinema' with the profound delegates from the film industry like Dia Mirza, Manish Kalra – Chief Business Officer of ZEE5, Ashish Sehgal – Chief Growth Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, Samir Ratanjankar – Senior Vice President, Anil Mishra – MD of DPIFF & Consultative Committee Member, FCI, Minsitry of Consumer Affairs, JioMart and Mayank Shroff – Head of Programming & Distribution, Cinépolis India. Adding a delightful touch to the evening, the team of Khichdi 2 seamlessly integrated into the conference, treating the audience to a small skit that brought laughter and camaraderie to the fore. The letters from the Hon'ble Education Minister of India and Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India, in support of the organization's efforts were also unveiled.

The various Tourism, Powered by, Co-Powered by, Telecast, Streaming and Support Partners were also introduced at the Press Conference. The officials also unveiled the distinguished hosts for the upcoming DPIFF Awards Ceremony. Jaaved Jaaferi and Aparshakti Khurana are set to take the stage, bringing their charismatic presence to the the occasion. The ceremony will feature a Tribute to the Nation performance by none other than the renowned Ustad Javed Ali, offering a mesmerizing and soulful musical experience. The occasion will also be graced by the electrifying performance of the legendary Sukhwinder Singh, whose presence promises an unforgettable musical spectacle.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 promises an exhilarating cinematic journey, delving into the vast spectrum of Indian cinema from timeless classics to cutting-edge works, showcasing the enduring evolution of this remarkable art form. The ceremony provides a distinguished platform dedicated to celebrating the diverse tapestry of India—a night of opulence and celebration, bringing together cultural brilliance from every corner of the nation and paying tribute to the exceptional talent that graces this land. The awards night serves as a respectful homage to the rich heritage of Indian cinema, a fitting tribute to the legacy of the great Dadasaheb Phalke Ji.

DPIFF relentlessly works towards recognizing and celebrating individuals in the film industry who have exhibited unwavering dedication and exceptional potential through their tireless endeavours. The objective is to cultivate and support the worlds of both cinema and television by promoting education and fostering a cross-cultural understanding. DPIFF firmly upholds the belief that the art of filmmaking, encompassing TV series as well, stands as a potent instrument capable of bringing together diverse cultures and illuminating the common human experience.

For more information on Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024, you may visit https://www.instagram.com/dpiff_official/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor