Aditi Rao Hydari From India Joins Piaget Society for the "Essence of Extraleganza" Event in Abu Dhabi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: Piaget, the Watch and Jewellery Maison born in 1874 in the swiss village of La Cote-aux-Fees, has entered a strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), to celebrate its 150th anniversary in Abu Dhabi. This exclusive event unveils Piaget's "Essence of Extraleganza" High Jewellery and Watch collection, honouring 150 years of craftsmanship, artistry, Haute Horlogerie, High Jewellery and watches. This milestone not only reflects the Maison's commitment to excellence, but also underscores Abu Dhabi's growing reputation as a global destination for luxury retail and distinguished brands.

Held at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi, this exhibit combines modern dynamism with the artistic freedom characteristic of the 1960s and 70s, seamlessly bridging the past and the present through creations that capture the Maison's bold and joyful spirit. Among the distinguished guests at the event, was Aditi Rao Hydari, the celebrated Bollywood actress known for her regal lineage and timeless elegance. Aditi represented India as part of this grand global celebration, joining other international icons to commemorate Piaget's milestone.

Reflecting on her experience, Aditi Rao Hydari said, "Piaget has always represented the pinnacle of artistry and heritage, a legacy that resonates deeply with me as someone who treasures tradition and creativity. Being here to witness 150 years of Piaget's exceptional craftsmanship and their commitment to beauty is truly inspiring. This evening is not just a celebration of the Maison's journey, but also a reflection of the timeless elegance that continues to define the brand."

"We are deeply honored by the trust that Abu Dhabi Retail is showing in Piaget, highlighting the deep and sincere relationship between the Maison and the region. Being able to exhibit Piaget's extraordinary know-how and unique vision in this magnificent surrounding is a rare privilege," said Benjamin Comar, CEO of Piaget.

Noura Al Foulathi, Abu Dhabi Retail, ADIO added, "We are honoured to partner with Piaget to host this extraordinary milestone for our Swiss partner given our shared commitment to excellence and innovation. The Essence of Extraleganza event underscores our dedication to forging global partnerships that enrich our economy, further cementing Abu Dhabi's position as the city of curated luxury."

Petronille De Parseval, Managing Director Middle East, India and Turkey, said, "We are thrilled to mark this milestone in Abu Dhabi, a city celebrated for its rich heritage and cultural dynamism. We are not only celebrating the Maison 150th anniversary, but a new dawn."

This partnership reflects Piaget's belief in the power of fostering meaningful connections between all fields of creativity, from heritage and craftsmanship to contemporary creations, guided by the Maison's motto, 'Always Do Better Than Necessary."

For the occasion, the Maison is pleased to announce that Apo Nattawin, Aditi Rao Hydari, Gabrielle Caunesil Pozzoli, Padmanabh Singh and Ayca Aysin Turan were dazzling in Piaget High Jewelry and watches for a Gala dinner taking place at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi followed by a performance by the Kool & the Gang.

