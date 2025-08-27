Aditi Tracking's GPS Fleet Solutions for Next-Gen Businesses

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27: Aditi Tracking Support Pvt. Ltd. (ATSPL), one of India's most trusted GPS tracking and telematics providers, is redefining how businesses manage fleets, employee transport, and logistics operations. Marking its 15th year in the industry, the company is entering a new chapter with the launch of four purpose-built solutions, CommutePulse, Clicktask, CoolBus, and Wastetrail, each created to solve real, on-the-ground challenges faced by Indian enterprises.

Guided by Founder & Managing Director Chirag Rachh, Aditi Tracking has grown from a single-solution GPS device supplier into a comprehensive technology partner for businesses nationwide. Since 2011, the company has combined deep market understanding with continuous innovation, moving well beyond basic location tracking to deliver actionable intelligence that drives efficiency, safety, and cost savings. Chirag Rachh has blended determination with a steadfast commitment to addressing customer challenges. His leadership has molded a company that fuses technological innovation with a profound grasp of operational realities

From Tracking to Transformation: A Broader Vision

Aditi Tracking's solutions go well beyond a basic GPS device for vehicle location tracking. Over the years, the company has expanded its portfolio to address a wide range of operational needs, offering:

* Fleet Management GPS Systems that provide real-time monitoring, driver behavior analysis, and early maintenance alerts.

* Fuel Monitoring Solutions to detect pilferage, improve consumption efficiency, and cut operational costs.

* AIS-140 Compliant Devices that meet government safety and compliance standards for public service vehicles.

* Temperature Tracking Systems for sensitive cargo in cold chain logistics.

* Electronic Container Locks (E-Locks) for secure cargo handling in freight and logistics.

This new product line strengthens that vision by tackling specific pain points across industries.

CommutePulse - Enhancing the Daily Commute Experience

Transporting employees to and from their workplaces punctually poses a challenge for numerous large companies. CommutePulse alleviates a lot of that stress by consolidating planning, scheduling, tracking, and verification in a single location. Transport managers track every vehicle's location, HR teams modify schedules within minutes, and drivers receive precise routes that reduce time wastage. The outcome is reduced late arrivals, better coordination, and safer transportation for personnel without the typical phone calls back and forth, all powered by fleet tracking with GPS technology.

Clicktask - A Unified Portal for Field Teams

In fields where individuals are continually in motion, monitoring who is engaged in which tasks can rapidly become a spreadsheet chaos. Clicktask provides managers with a real-time view of their teams, who are working, their locations, and the status of tasks. Tasks can be realigned immediately, changes are instantaneous, and misunderstandings are significantly minimized. Businesses utilizing Clicktask frequently discover that decisions are reached more quickly, on-site personnel feel better supported, and resources are allocated much more efficiently.

CoolBus - Reliable School Transportation You Can Count On

Traveling to school brings unique concerns for parents and school officials alike. CoolBus alleviates those worries by enabling parents to track the bus's path in real-time via an app, while schools receive resources for route management, driver monitoring, and immediate notifications if anything deviates from the schedule. It enhances safety while also instilling confidence in parents, as they can monitor from pick-up to drop-off.

Wastetrail - Bringing Order to Waste Collection

Municipalities and contractors often face a familiar problem: vehicles not following assigned routes or collections being delayed. Wastetrail gives them a way to see what's happening on the ground in real time. If a vehicle misses any bin or takes an unexpected detour, the manager knows immediately. Regular reports highlight trends, helping authorities hold contractors accountable, cut inefficiencies, and keep the city cleaner with fewer missed collections.

Turning Technology into Tangible Gains

For companies in transport, logistics, or staff mobility, every delay, wasted trip, or unplanned repair has a direct impact on costs. Aditi Tracking's products aim to reduce those losses by tightening control over operations. Businesses report saving fuel through better routing, getting more life out of vehicles with early maintenance alerts, improving safety with driver behaviour monitoring, and meeting compliance requirements also becomes less of a headache with devices that already meet government standards.

Part of India's Telematics Growth Story

India's fleet management GPS systems market is expanding rapidly, and rising fuel prices, tighter regulations, and customer demands for speed are pushing both small operators and large logistics companies to adopt smarter tools. Aditi Tracking's ability to serve such a broad mix of sectors, from schools to municipal bodies, has made it one of the few players capable of offering a genuinely end-to-end range of telematics solutions.

A Founder's Take on the Road Ahead

Chirag Rachh sees the next stage of telematics as less about "dots on a map" and more about turning movement data into meaningful insights. In his view, the goal is to give businesses information they can act on, whether that's trimming costs, reducing their environmental footprint, or simply delivering a better service. "If the technology doesn't make life easier for the people using it, it's not doing its job," he says.

