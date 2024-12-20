Aditya Group of Institutions Announces Exclusive Industry Meet to Shape the Future of Management Education

SMPL

New Delhi [India], December 20: The Aditya School of Business Management (ASBM) & Aditya Institute of Management Studies & Research (AIMSR) are set to host an exclusive industry meet on December 21, 2024, at Aditya Educational Campus, Borivali, Mumbai. Leaders from the industry will join the closed-door brainstorming session to discuss the evolving challenges in creating management curricula that meet the demands of the industry in the future.

ASBM & AIMSR are renowned institutes known for their creative approach to management education. They have made a daring move to redefine academic programmes in order to satisfy the needs of business and technological environment that is changing rapidly. With a vision of becoming the Digital Business School of the Era and creating employable individuals, ASBM & AIMSR aim to address critical gaps in management education through this strategic dialogue.

"The convergence of business and technology demands a rethinking of how we prepare students for the future," said Dr. Suresh Iyer, Director of ASBM, highlighting the significance of this programme. "This industry meet is an important step in promoting communication between academia and industry to make sure our curriculum is up to date and our students are prepared for the future."

Speaking about the event, Dr. Balakrishna Parab, Director of AIMSR & Dean Management, said, "The rapid evolution of industries demands a transformation in how we prepare future leaders. This Industry Meet is a significant step toward aligning academic programs with real-world needs, ensuring our students are equipped for a dynamic and digital future."

The topics of discussion would include:

* The impact of workplace transformations across industries.

* The changing nature of job roles over the next five years.

* Competencies and skills are in high demand, particularly in areas like AI, data science, and business analytics.

* Identifying and bridging the skills gap in management graduates for the digital era.

The insights from this session will help improve management education at Aditya Group of Institutions, including ASBM and AIMSR. They will guide updates to the curriculum, student programs, and industry collaborations, ensuring graduates are well-prepared with the skills, knowledge, and confidence needed to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

About ASBM: Founded in 2011 and approved by AICTE, ASBM has consistently ranked among India's top B-schools. It offers a renowned PGDM programme with specialisations in Finance, Marketing, HR, IT, and Operations. ASBM is committed to fostering innovation, academic excellence, and entrepreneurial thinking, preparing socially responsible leaders for the digital age.

The event will also showcase ASBM's newest programmes:

* PGDM in AI & Data Science

* PGDM in Business Analytics

Both programmes are designed to address the increasing demand for expertise in emerging technologies, equipping students with the tools to thrive in a data-driven world. The Industry Meet promises to be a significant milestone in ASBM's journey toward becoming the foremost destination for management education that combines academic rigour with real-world relevance.

About AIMSR: Aditya Institute of Management Studies and Research (AIMSR) is a leading B-school based in Mumbai, recognised for its innovative approach to management education. Ranked 4th among private B-Schools in Mumbai according to the Times B-School Survey 2024, AIMSR is committed to preparing students for leadership roles in a rapidly changing world. The institute emphasises a blend of academic diligence, research, and practical learning, ensuring graduates possess the skills and resilience needed to thrive in today's dynamic business environment.

For more information, visit www.asbm.edu.in, www.aimsr.edu.in

