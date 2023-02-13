“Aditya Raj Gupta: The Phoenix of the Event Management Industry”

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13: Aditya Raj Gupta, the founder of Planet Entertainment & Event Management Company, has been honored with the “International Exclusive Digital Media and Star Awards 2022-23” for his incredible services. This splendid occasion was hosted by Vamsi Events & Moard Foundation, powered by Celebwish Pro. Many South celebrities were invited as a guest of honor. Aditya is known for his dedication and unwavering passion for the Event industry, and this award is a testament to his hard work and assiduousness.

Aditya Raj Gupta, the founder of The Planet Entertainment & Event Management Company 2009 is a reliant self-made man in this demanding industry of event management. Today he has made Planet Entertainment & Event Management Co. one of the leading ventures because of their utter faith in innovation and progression with maintaining their client’s requirements and stories in mind. The company with more than an adventure of 10 years with proficient professionals has successfully conducted 500+ events and counting. The complete team of Planet Entertainment & Event Management Co. is trained, skilled, and experienced in every aspect possible to create and deliver an exceptional event, be it corporate, experimental, or social at budget-friendly pricing. Planet Entertainment & Event Management Co. ensures to make your story matter and make the moment last, making it a memorable event along with delivering a unique concept.

Aditya Raj Gupta had always been a curious kid wanting to dive into any field that would guarantee him success and channel his positive energy from acting to defense, he wanted to experience it all. In 2011, he moved to the “City of Dreams ~ Mumbai.” Despite his vigor and hard work, he faced difficulties landing roles and finding work to sustain himself in the big city.

The Planet Entertainment & Event Management Company’s founder was always inclined to planning management and team building. Soon after, he pursued a diploma course in event management in Mumbai. During this course, he interned at management companies and volunteered for college cultural programs, which left a distaste in his mind and encouraged him to start a business of his own. In his very own words, “I wanted to build my empire and brand in my leadership.”

Eventually, the self-made entrepreneur got the opportunity to plan a wedding through his known contacts, which turned out to be a huge success. From handing out coconut water to the guests to working towards directing his very own corporate event, he had seen it all. The sheer dedication and commitment he had to make all events memorable and successful are what got his company to flourish increasingly in the upcoming years.

Despite the success, there is a time in everyone’s life when they are faced with adversities of life. Mr. Aditya Raj Gupta faced a challenge with his company when the pandemic hit and was advised by everyone to shut his company like many other client-to-client businesses. Yet, Aditya preserved these hardships and came out stronger than before, recovering his business when lockdowns and restrictions started easing. The company rose again from the ashes like a phoenix and continues to flourish, ensuring that they are not here to cower in the presence of difficulties but take the challenges head-on and emerge victorious!

Aditya’s recognition by the International Exclusive Digital Media and Star Awards 2022-23 is a proud moment for the entertainment industry and a testament to his unwavering dedication and passion. Aditya’s commitment to delivering the best possible experience for his clients will continue to inspire and influence the industry for years to come.

Now Aditya Raj is preparing to provide direction and help students pursuing their graduation who are curious about the event management industry or desiring to be an Event Manager through their seminars, No matter what is obstructing them. With the notion of delivering the correct guidance to the learners in their careers to be part of such a growing industry and not face the difficulties, they had encountered in the severe times. The concept of this is exclusively to upskill every Individual as an Event Manager on every street of India and generate more employment to contribute to society. If you are one of them or you like to meet Aditya and seize the benefit of this chance. The form placed on the website https://planeteem.in/students-area/ Planet Team will connect with you at the soonest possible time. Numerous seminars are already lined up, Hurry Up, chase your dream & passion!!

So, now keep this quote by Mr. Aditya Raj in your blood,

“Don’t work for you, Work for your dream become an realty’s”

