Aditya Rikhari and Rochak Kohli Release Suroor – A Soulful Blend of Qawwali and Indie-Pop

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29:Indie-pop artist Aditya Rikhari has joined forces with renowned composer Rochak Kohli to release Suroor, a track that blends the devotional essence of qawwali with the dreamlike textures of indie-pop.

With its heartfelt lyrics and immersive soundscape, Suroor captures the rush of being in love—the kind that keeps you awake at night, where every glance feels sacred and every silence speaks volumes.

Aditya Rikhari, known for songs like Paro, Samjho Na, and Teri Yaad, shared:

“Suroor is a very personal song for me. It's about those moments when love keeps you awake at night—restless, excited, and full of emotion. I wanted the song to feel simple yet powerful, something people can relate to in their own love stories.”

Rochak Kohli, celebrated for timeless tracks like Pani Da Rang, Tera yaar hoon mai, Dil na jaaneya, Preet re and many more, added:

“With Suroor, we tried to bring together the sincerity of qawwali and the freshness of indie-pop. Aditya's voice brought that balance beautifully, making Suroor an experience as much as a song. A persian twist to the lyrics wud come as a lovely surprise! “

Suroor is streaming to all major platforms

Watch the song here– https://youtu.be/Yd4tYw8fHEs?si=KCVPtWRv4tMWNxAn

