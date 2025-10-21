Aditya Ultra Steel Bags 4,545-Tonne Order Worth ₹20 Cr from Distributor Network During Diwali Period

PNN

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], October 21: Aditya Ultra Steel Limited, (NSE Code: AUSL), a Gujarat-based manufacturer of high-quality TMT bars catering to the construction and infrastructure sectors, announced that it has booked cumulative orders of 4,545 tonnes from its distributors during the Diwali period. The total order value stands at approximately ₹20 Cr.

The orders were received across the company's established network of distributors and dealers, marking a significant festive season milestone and reinforcing its strong market presence within Gujarat's construction and infrastructure sectors.

The company has built a strong foothold in the Saurashtra and Kutch regions, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. Its growth is supported by dealer incentive schemes and engagement programmes designed to enhance channel participation and strengthen distribution reach.

Aditya Ultra Steel leverages its in-house logistics infrastructure through a fleet of 26 company-owned trucks, enabling multi-location dispatches within 24 hours, even for small-volume orders. This operational advantage contributes to high dealer satisfaction and consistent reorder momentum.

The company maintains over 85% utilisation of its installed capacity, supported by initiatives in furnace optimisation, automation, and process refinement that ensure product consistency and cost efficiency.

The strong festive season order inflow contributes to Aditya Ultra Steel's steady business momentum in FY26, further consolidating its position as a key supplier in Gujarat's growing construction and infrastructure market.

On the receipt of the order, Sunny Singh Chairman & Managing Director of Aditya Ultra Steel Limited, said, "We are pleased with the strong order inflow of 4,545 tonnes during the Diwali period, reflecting the continued confidence of our distributor network and the growing demand for our high-quality TMT bars across Gujarat. This festive season performance underscores the success of our dealer engagement initiatives, efficient in-house logistics, and focus on consistent product quality.

With our operational efficiency, sustainable manufacturing practices, we remain committed to strengthening our market position in Gujarat and neighbouring states. We will continue to leverage our regional footprint and customer-centric approach to support India's evolving construction and infrastructure landscape."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor