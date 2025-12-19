ADMACH SYSTEMS LIMITED IPO Opens on December 23, 2025

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19: Admach Systems Limited (the Company 'Admach') is specialized in the design and manufacturing of custom industrial machinery, automation systems, and non-destructive testing (NDT) equipment, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Tuesday, December 23, 2025 aiming to raise ₹ 42.60 Crore (At Upper Price Band), with shares to be listed on the BSE SME Platform.

The issue size is 17,82,600 equity shares at a face value of ₹10 each, with a price band of ₹227-₹239 per share.

Equity Share Allocation

* Anchor Portion - 3,36,600 Equity Shares

* Qualified Institutional Buyer - 2,55,600 Equity Shares

* Non-Institutional Investors - Not less than 3,79,800Equity Shares

* Retail Individual Investors - Not less than 7,21,200 Equity Shares

* Market Maker - 89,400 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised for funding capital expenditure requirements of the Company towards the purchase of new machinery and installation cost thereon, Funding Working Capital Requirements of the Company, and general corporate purposes. The anchor portion will open on Monday, Dec 22, 2025 and the issue will open on Tuesday, Dec 23, 2025 and will close on Friday, Dec 26, 2025.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is AftertradeBroking Private Limited, The Registrar to the Issue is Maashitla Securities Private Limited.

Mr Ajay Chamanlal Longani, Managing Director of Admach Systems Limited, expressed, "The proposed Initial Public Offering is an important step for Admach Systems Limited. The Company is engaged in providing machine designing and machine building services for the engineering industry in India and abroad, with areas of specialisation including special purpose machines, automation systems, assembly machines, packaging machines, product design and robotic material handling systems. The engineering industry is witnessing demand for automation systems, special-purpose machines and customised engineering solutions.

The proceeds of the Issue are proposed to be utilised towards funding capital expenditure for purchase of machinery, civil work and installation, meeting working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. These proposed uses are intended to support manufacturing operations, enhance installed capacity and meet business requirements in line with the growth of the engineering industry."

Mr Vanesh Panchal, Director of Aftertrade Broking Private Limited, said, "The Indian industrial automation and special purpose machinery sector is witnessing sustained growth, driven by increasing manufacturing automation, capacity expansion across core industries, and the shift toward efficiency-led, customised engineering solutions. Sectors such as automotive, steel, food processing, and general engineering are progressively adopting automation to improve productivity, quality, and cost competitiveness, both for domestic demand and export-oriented manufacturing.

Within this expanding landscape, the Company is well positioned with its integrated design-to-build capabilities, domain-specific engineering expertise, and established customer relationships. Its focus on customised, application-driven solutions and disciplined execution has enabled consistent capacity utilisation and repeat business. The proposed Issue is expected to further strengthen the Company's manufacturing infrastructure and working capital base, allowing it to scale operations, improve utilisation, and undertake larger and more complex projects. We believe the Company is well placed to capitalise on favourable industry trends."

