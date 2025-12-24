Admissions Closing Soon for SIBM NOIDA's MBA Programme 2026; Registration Ends January 9

SMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 24: Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM) NOIDA, a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has announced that admissions for its full-time MBA programme for the academic year 2026-28 are closing soon, with institute registration and payment scheduled to close on January 9, 2026 (Friday). Aspiring candidates are encouraged to complete their application process at the earliest to avoid missing this crucial deadline.

The results of the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) will be announced on January 9, 2026, marking a key milestone in the MBA admissions cycle. Candidates who successfully clear the SNAP cutoff and complete the application formalities for SIBM NOIDA within the stipulated timeline will be considered for the next stage of the selection process.

The shortlisting for the Group Exercise and Personal Interaction (GE-PI) will be declared on January 19, 2026 (Monday). The GE-PI process will be conducted in two phases from February 9 to February 11, 2026, and again from February 25 to February 27, 2026 to ensure a comprehensive and fair evaluation of candidates. These rounds are designed to assess analytical thinking, communication skills, leadership potential, and overall managerial aptitude.

Following the completion of the GE-PI rounds, the first merit list of the selected candidates will be announced on March 7, 2026 (Saturday). Candidates offered admission will be required to complete the necessary admission formalities as per the institute's guidelines. The MBA programme at SIBM NOIDA will commence on June 9, 2026 (Tuesday).

SIBM NOIDA offers a rigorous, industry-oriented MBA programme that emphasizes strong foundations in management principles, experiential learning, case-based pedagogy, live projects, and continuous industry interaction. The curriculum is designed to equip students with strategic insight, ethical leadership skills, and practical problem-solving abilities essential for success in today's competitive business environment.

"At SIBM NOIDA, we are committed to nurturing responsible, agile, and industry-ready management professionals who can lead with integrity in a rapidly evolving business environment. Our MBA programme is designed to blend academic rigour with experiential learning, critical thinking, and strong ethical values. As admissions for the 2026 intake draw to a close, we encourage motivated and aspiring leaders to take this important step towards a transformative management education at SIBM NOIDA.", remarked Dr. Vandana Ahuja, Director, Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, NOIDA

Located in NOIDA, one of India's prominent corporate and education hubs, SIBM NOIDA provides students with access to corporate exposure, internships, guest lectures, and placement opportunities across diverse sectors. With the admission deadline fast approaching, candidates aspiring to join the MBA Class of 2026 at SIBM NOIDA are advised to apply without delay.

For more information refer to https://sibmnoida.edu.in/.

