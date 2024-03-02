Admissions Open at Makoons Play School for 2024-2025: Nurturing Tomorrow's Innovators Today

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 2: Makoons Play School, a distinguished name in the realm of early childhood education, proudly announces the launch of admissions for the academic year 2024-2025. Dedicated to cultivating a love for learning and fostering the holistic development of children, Makoons is poised to continue its tradition of excellence in nurturing young minds for a bright future.

Understanding the critical importance of the early years in a child's development, Makoons has carefully crafted its ACMES curriculum to promote an all-rounded growth, ensuring a fun-filled yet enriching learning experience. These formative years are essential, and Makoons is committed to providing a conducive environment where children can explore, learn, and grow, laying a strong foundation for their lifelong journey of discovery.

Makoons sets itself apart with its unique ACMES curriculum, which stands at the core of its educational approach. This curriculum is designed to cater to the varied learning needs of children across different age groups, focusing on Active Learning, Creative Thinking, Moral Values, Emotional Development, and Social Skills. Vijay Kumar Agarwal, CEO of Makoons Group of Schools, states, "Our vision is to empower our young learners to become confident, creative, and compassionate individuals who are ready to face the challenges of tomorrow. We believe in nurturing not just academic skills but also life skills that are essential for success in the real world."

Makoons offers a wide array of specialized programs tailored to cater to the developmental needs of different age groups, ensuring a personalized learning experience for each child. The programs range from Toddler's Play, designed for the youngest learners, to Kindergarten, where children are prepared for the transition to formal schooling. Each program emphasizes a play-based learning approach, ensuring that children not only acquire knowledge but also develop critical thinking, creativity, and social skills.

With over 200 centers spread across 16+ states, Makoons has established a strong presence in the field of early childhood education. Its commitment to providing a nurturing and stimulating environment for young learners is evident in its innovative curriculum and the use of technology to enhance the learning experience.

For parents seeking a preschool that offers a balanced approach to learning, focusing on both academic and personal growth, Makoons Play School is an excellent choice. The admissions for the academic year 2024-2025 are now open, and parents are encouraged to secure a place for their children in this vibrant learning community.

For more information about admissions and programs, and to give your child a strong start in their educational journey, visit Makoons Play School's official website: https://www.makoons.com/ or contact: 1800 5721 530.

Makoons Play School is recognized for its innovative approach to early childhood education, with a presence in 16+ states and over 200 centers. Since its inception, Makoons has been committed to providing high-quality education that focuses on the holistic development of children, preparing them for a successful future. The ACMES curriculum, designed by experts, ensures that every child enjoys a nurturing, engaging, and enriching preschool experience, setting them on the path to becoming lifelong learners.

