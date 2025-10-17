Admissions Open at Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences (SSSS) through SNAP 2025: Shape Your Future in Sports Management

SMPL

New Delhi [India], October 17: Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences (SSSS), a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), is inviting applications for its MBA in Sports Management through the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Test 2025. The programme admits students exclusively through the SNAP 2025 admission process for the academic year 2026-27.

The MBA in Sports Management at SSSS is designed to equip students with the knowledge, skills, and leadership capabilities required to excel in the dynamic sports industry. The programme offers three specialisations Sports Marketing, Event Management in Sports, and Technology in Sports enabling students to build focused expertise in their chosen domains. Students gain multidisciplinary exposure across operations, finance, human resources, research, analytics, sports law, and sports technology, while also acquiring practical experience through internships, live projects, and event management assignments, ensuring a holistic understanding of the sports ecosystem.

The SNAP Test 2025 will be conducted as a Computer-Based Test (CBT). The SNAP Test Registration Fee is INR 2250, and the Programme Registration Fee for the institution is INR 1000. The registration and payment window for SNAP 2025 will close on November 20, 2025 (Thursday). Last date of Online registration and payment of Registration fees for the Institute is 19th January 2026 (Monday).

The test will be held on December 6 (Saturday), December 14 (Sunday), and December 20 (Saturday), 2025. Candidates may appear for the test up to three times, with the best score considered for the admission process. SNAP 2025 will be conducted in 79 cities across India. The test consists of objective-type questions, each with four response options, and carries 25% negative marking for every incorrect answer. Results of the SNAP Test will be declared on January 9, 2026 (Friday), following which the institute's selection process will commence.

"The global sports ecosystem is evolving rapidly, and India's sports sector is growing at an unprecedented pace. Our MBA in Sports Management prepares students to become strategic thinkers and leaders who can manage, innovate, and transform within this fast-growing industry," remarked Dr. Nayana Nimkar, Director, Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences (SSSS).

The programme's curriculum offers a fine balance between theoretical foundations and practical exposure through live projects, internships, and collaborations with leading sports federations, leagues, and event management companies. Students benefit from an industry-aligned curriculum, state-of-the-art Human Performance Lab, and guidance from expert faculty and industry mentors.

SSSS provides students with opportunities to explore specialisations in areas such as Sports Marketing, Sports Analytics, Event and Facility Management, and Sports Technology. The focus on experiential learning enables students to apply their classroom knowledge in real-world scenariosbridging the gap between management education and the global sports business environment.

The placement season for the MBA (Sports Management) batch of 2022-2024 at Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences (SSSS) has been exceptional, marking one of the institute's most successful years. Demonstrating the growing industry confidence in SSSS graduates, 91.3% of eligible students were successfully placed, with 34 students securing full-time roles and 5 students engaging in consulting or freelancing assignments. The highest package offered stood at INR 8 LPA, while the average CTC reached INR 4.8 LPA. Additionally, three students chose to pursue entrepreneurial ventures, and four students are in the final stages of placement. The diverse roles offered across Sports Marketing, Event Management, and Technology in Sports underscore the programme's multidisciplinary approach and its alignment with the evolving needs of the sports industry.

At SSSS, learning extends beyond the classroom through seminars, guest lectures, workshops, field experiences, and industry immersion programmes, ensuring holistic development and leadership readiness. The programme's emphasis on sports sciences, management, and analytics provides students with the competencies required to build impactful careers in sports management, marketing, analytics, consulting, and sports entrepreneurship.

To register for SNAP 2025 and learn more about Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences (SSSS) and its MBA in Sports Management programme:

www.snaptest.org | https://www.ssss.edu.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor