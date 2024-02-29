Admissions Open for 2024-25 at NDIEM: Best Event Management institute in Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 29: New Delhi Institution of Event Management (NDIEM), a premier institution located in the heart of India's capital, is thrilled to announce that admissions are now open for the academic year 2024-25. Aspiring event management professionals are invited to apply for our diverse range of programs, including BBA, MBA, Diploma, Postgraduate (PG), and Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) in Event Management.

NDIEM is committed to providing students with a comprehensive and practical education in the dynamic field of event management. Our curriculum is designed to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in this fast-paced industry. From corporate events and weddings to concerts and conferences, our programs cover all aspects of event planning and execution.

Key Highlights of Our Programs:

BBA in Event Management: A three-year undergraduate program that lays a strong foundation in event management, marketing, and business principles.

MBA in Event Management: A two-year postgraduate program that offers advanced training in strategic planning, leadership, and financial management in the context of event management.

Diploma in Event Management: A one-year program perfect for those looking to quickly dive into the practical aspects of event planning and execution.

PG and PGDM in Event Management: These one-year postgraduate programs are designed for graduates who wish to specialize in event management, focusing on advanced concepts and industry-specific skills.

Why Choose NDIEM - Prestigious Event Management institute in Delhi?

Paid Internship Opportunities: NDIEM believes in learning by doing. Our students have the opportunity to intern with leading event management companies, gaining hands-on experience and valuable industry insights.

100 per cent Placement Assistance: Our dedicated placement cell works tirelessly to ensure that our graduates find rewarding positions in top event management firms, corporate houses, and entertainment companies.

Real Event Practicals: Theory is important, but practice makes perfect. At NDIEM, students get to plan, organize, and execute real events, providing them with a real-world experience that is second to none.

Experienced Faculty: Our faculty members are seasoned professionals with extensive experience in the event management industry. They bring their real-world knowledge and expertise into the classroom, offering students a unique learning experience.

State-of-the-Art Infrastructure: Our campus is equipped with modern facilities and the latest technology to support our students' learning and creativity.

How to Apply:

Prospective students can apply online through our website https://www.ndiem.in/ or visit our campus in Delhi to submit their applications in person. The admissions process includes a review of academic records, a personal interview, and an aptitude test for certain programs.

NDIEM:

Mr. Gourav director of New Delhi Institution of Event Management (NDIEM) is the best event management institute in Delhi and has been at the forefront of providing quality education and practical training to aspiring event professionals. Our alumni network spans across the globe, with graduates making significant contributions to the event management industry.

Contact Information:

For more information about our programs and the admissions process, please contact our

Admissions Office

New Delhi Institution of Event Management (NDIEM)

8th floor HB Twin Tower Netaji Subhash Place

Above Max Hospital New Delhi

Phone: 828-712-1191

Email: admissions@ndiem.in

Website: https://www.ndiem.in/

Join NDIEM and embark on a journey to become a successful event management professional. Apply now and take the first step towards an exciting and rewarding career in the event industry!

