Admissions Open for BCA, BBA & MBA in MDU Rohtak AICTE Approved colleges: How to Apply at IIMT

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], August 30: IIMT Rohtak has officially begun the admissions for BCA, BBA, & MBA courses for the academic session 2024-25, adopting a holistic and transparent admission process. The institute experienced an overwhelming response, entertaining applications from all over India right at the beginning. Such a response from young talents has significantly drawn upon the trust of the masses in the excellence and reputation of IIMT Rohtak. Let us see why you should choose IIMT Rohtak.

Indraprastha Institute of Management & Technology (IIMT) was established by Vikas Choudhary, who brings over 15 years of experience in the educational sector. His previous venture, IPJ College of Education, has been operational since 2007. IIMT is situated near Sampla on Delhi-Rohtak Road (N.H.-9) and offers specialized programs in business management and computer applications.

Why you should Choose IIMT Rohtak?

The campus is strategically located between Bahadurgarh and Rohtak, with direct access to NH-9 Delhi, ensuring easy connectivity to Delhi-NCR. It features a lush green environment that creates a serene and conducive learning atmosphere. The academic wing features smart classrooms equipped with modern infrastructure & advanced technology, fostering an effective and engaging educational atmosphere. Additionally, the computer lab is well-equipped with state-of-the-art technology, providing students with a modern and efficient workspace for their academic and research needs. The contemporary cafeteria offers a comfortable space with a range of dining options, ensuring a pleasant and well-rounded campus experience.

* Affiliated to Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak (MDU)

* Government of India, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)

IIMT Rohtak is an institute of management and technology affiliated with MDU Rohtak which has received the 'A+' grade from NAAC in March 2019 & approved by AICTE, facilitating business management and technology studies courses. The institute commits to delivering excellence in the field of college education and believes in shaping the future of the youth with great precision and expert guidance. IIMT offers specialization for BCA, BBA & MBA degrees and ensures comprehensive learning, preparing students for future endeavors.

Courses Offered by IIMT Rohtak

IIMT Rohtak offers a holistic range of courses for business and technology enthusiasts from all over India. Without wasting more time, let us dive into the details of the courses offered by IIMT -

1. BCA (Bachelor of Computer Applications)

The rise in computer usage and digitalization has boosted the demand for specific IT Skills. Subsequently, the popularity of BCA is on the rise.

IIMT Rohtak facilitates a highly structured curriculum to ensure the comprehensive delivery of insights into the different features of computer science and its uses. The program provides a blend of theoretical knowledge and challenges likely to appear in the IT sector.

* BCA Course Structure

It is an undergraduate degree available in full time mode scheduled for a span of 3 years.

* Components of the BCA Course

* Fundamentals of Computing

* Database Management Systems

* Software Engineering

* Web Technologies

* Networking and Security

* Eligibility Criteria

* 10+2 from any recognized board with 45% OR

* 10th Standard+3 years Diploma Course conducted by State Board of Technical Education or any other examination recognized by the State Board of Technical Education as equivalent there to Lateral Entry (10% seats of sanctioned intake) Students who have passed their Diploma in Business Management (DBM) or an equivalent examination approved by the State Board of Technical Education, Haryana with a minimum of 45% marks in aggregate.

2. BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration)

The BBA Program at IIMT Rohtak offers business knowledge and develops a business mindset in students. The specializations offered include finance marketing, human resources, operations management, and organizational behavior.

The BBA degree offers various career opportunities in finance, consultancy, and marketing. Students can also start their own startup.

* BBA Course Structure

It is an undergraduate degree available in full time mode scheduled for a span of 3 years.

* Components of the BBA Course

* Core Business Subjects - Accounting, Economics, Finance, Marketing, Operations Management, and Organizational Behavior

* Practical Learning

* Electives and Specializations

* Core Competencies and Skills

* Industry Exposure

* Eligibility Criteria

* 10+2 from any recognized board with 45% OR

* 10th Standard+3 years Diploma Course conducted by State Board of Technical Education or any other examination recognized by the State Board of Technical Education as equivalent there to Lateral Entry (10% seats of sanctioned intake) Students who have passed their Diploma in Business Management (DBM) or an equivalent examination approved by the State Board of Technical Education, Haryana with a minimum of 45% marks in aggregate.

3. MBA (Master of Business Administration)

MBA is the most popular degree opted by students expecting careers in the business sector.

IIMT Rohtak offers one of the best MBA courses in Rohtak, Delhi NCR. The MBA degree prepares professionals for leadership roles, ensuring knowledge of all various aspects of business. Let us venture into the details of the MBA course.

MBA Course Structure

It is a post graduate degree available in regular mode planned for a span of 2 years.

Components of the MBA Course

* Foundational Business Concepts

* Leadership and Entrepreneurship

* Strategic Thinking and Analysis

* Global Perspective

* Specializations and Electives

Eligibility Criteria

Bachelor's degree with a duration of 3 years in any discipline with not less than 50% marks (47.5% marks for SC/ST/ Blind/ visually and Differently Abled candidates of Haryana only) or any other examination recognized by UGC as equivalent.

Admission Process - Getting Started for a Planned Career with IIMT Rohtak

Candidates interested in enrolling with IIMT Rohtak can apply for BCA and BBA courses if they have passed their senior secondary education (10+2) from a recognized board/ university/ Central/State Govt. institution with a minimum 45% marks.

Admission to MBA requires some prerequisites, including school results, entrance test results, national-level aptitude test results, including CAT, XAT, CMAT, and MAT, and previous experience in any organization. Further, applicants may have to write essays and letters of reference, do group discussions, or undergo personal interviews.

For more details-

