Admissions Open to IHub-Data's 6-month Student Training Program on AI/ML at IIIT Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 30: IHub-Data, the Technology Innovation Hub of IIIT Hyderabad, established by Dept of Science and Technology, Govt of India is offering six-month long weekend training classes on AI/ML for second year students, pursuing B Tech program from engineering colleges in and around Hyderabad. The classes, scheduled to be on all Sundays, require physical attendance of students at IIIT Campus in Gachibowli. The six-month program contains a judicious mix of concepts related to theory, tutorials and projects, all pertaining to modern AI/ML.

"This is a novel attempt of weekend training program getting organised at IIIT Hyderabad campus, where students are trained early in the professional learning career. The contents of the program have been tailored to provide a hands-on learning approach, to reinforce understanding of fundamentals in machine learning techniques. Services of highly skilled mentors have been made available to assist and guide the students in the tutorial sessions," says CK Raju, Head of Educational Programs at IHub-Data, IIIT Hyderabad.

The outline of the program with important dates is also available at course website at https://ihub-data.ai/archives/events/ . Last date to register for this program is 15 September, 2024. Classes would commence from 29 September, 2024. For more details, please contact coordinator, Fathimath Rifna at 040 6653 1787, Email: fathimath.rifna@ihub-data.iiit.ac.in

About IHub-Data:

IHub-Data is a Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) established by IIIT Hyderabad as part of the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) scheme of Department of Science and Technology, Govt of India. The core activities promoted by IHub-Data include Technology Development, Data Foundation, Applied Research & Translation, Human Resource & Skill Development, Innovation, Entrepreneurship & Startup Ecosystem and International Collaboration. IHub-Data aligns most of these programs with the research goals and objectives of IIIT Hyderabad.

