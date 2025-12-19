Adobe partners with Runway to deliver Next Gen AI Videos

New Delhi [India], December 19 : Adobe announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Runway to bring together Runway's generative video technology and Adobe's industry-leading creative tools, trusted by creators and brands to define the next generation of AI-powered video workflows.

Adobe will be Runway's preferred API creativity partner, enabling Adobe to provide its customers with early access to Runway's latest models, including Runway's new Gen-4.5, which is now available for a limited time exclusively in Adobe Firefly, the all-in-one creative AI studio, and on Runway's platform.

The two companies will collaborate to develop new AI innovations that will be available exclusively in Adobe applications, starting with Adobe Firefly, Adobe said in a statement.

"As AI transforms video production, pros are turning to Adobe's creative ecosystem - from Firefly to Premiere to After Effects - to imagine, craft and scale their stories across every screen," said Ely Greenfield, chief technology officer and senior vice president, digital media, Adobe.

"Runway's generative video innovation combined with Adobe's trusted pro workflows will help creators and brands expand their creative potential and meet the growing demands of modern content and media production."

"We're building AI tools that are redefining creativity, storytelling and entertainment, with Gen-4.5 as the latest example," said Cristobal Valenzuela, co-founder and CEO, Runway. "This partnership puts our latest generative video technology in front of more storytellers, inside Adobe's creative tools that are already the industry standard for many creators around the world."

Runway named Adobe its preferred API creativity partner, enabling it to provide Adobe customers with early access to Runway's latest models. Following new model releases from Runway, Firefly customers will be the first to access those models through Adobe's creative workflows.

Adobe Firefly customers can access Runway's new Gen-4.5 model ahead of its broader public release. Gen-4.5 's motion quality, prompt adherence and visual fidelity enable dynamic, controllable action with strong temporal consistency across a wide range of generation modes.

Creators can use it to stage complex, multi-element scenes with precise compositions, realistic physics and expressive characters whose gestures and facial performances hold up from shot to shot. Creators can generate video from text prompts using Gen-4.5, explore different visual directions, pacing and motion, and then move seamlessly into Firefly video editor to assemble generated clips into polished, shareable videos, Adobe said in a statement.

Creative Professionals can take their generations into Adobe Premiere, After Effects, and other Creative Cloud applications for further control and refinement.

Adobe and Runway are joining forces to make generative video an essential and dependable part of creative AI workflows for creators and brands. The companies will work directly with independent filmmakers, major studios, leading agencies, streaming platforms, Fortune 500 brands and global enterprises to co-develop new video capabilities directly into the Adobe tools that industry professionals already trust for their most important projects.

Creators work with different models depending on the style and tone of their project and story. Adobe Firefly makes it seamless to mix and match the models that work best for each project.

In Firefly, creators can work with Adobe's commercially safe Firefly models, an expanding ecosystem of industry-leading partner models from Runway and other companies, including Black Forest Labs, ElevenLabs, Google, Luma AI, OpenAI and Topaz Labs - as well as Firefly Custom Models to generate in their own unique style.

Adobe takes the most creator-friendly approach to AI in the industry. Adobe's view is that AI is a tool for, not a replacement of, human creativity. No matter which model a creator chooses to use in the Firefly app, the content is not used to train generative AI models.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor