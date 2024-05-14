Adobe to offer Experience Platform-based applications via data centre in India

New Delhi, May 14 Keeping with India's data localisation norms, software major Adobe on Tuesday said that its Experience Platform-based applications will be available for enterprise customers via an India data centre later in the year.

The move, said the company, will deliver on local data residency requirements and improve performance through lower latency.

"We’ve seen increasing demand for Adobe Experience Platform-based applications from customers across banking financial services and insurance, telecom, manufacturing, and retail," said Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President and Managing Director, Adobe India.

"We are excited to meet their hyper-growth requirements with the availability of Adobe Experience Platform-based applications, hosted via an India-based data centre,” she added.

The data centre will allow Indian companies to access Adobe Experience Platform-based applications including Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform, Adobe Journey Optimizer, and Adobe Customer Journey Analytics.

The company currently has customers like Air India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Allianz, Tata Motors and MakeMyTrip.

