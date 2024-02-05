Adonmo secures ‘DOOH Partner’ rights for Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5: India's most prestigious award ceremony, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 will be held on 20th February, 2024 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The officials at the annual award ceremony have announced Adonmo as the Digital Out Of Home (DOOH) Partner for the year 2024. This collaboration signifies a convergence of cinematic excellence and ground-breaking innovative outdoor advertising.

Adonmo, India's Largest Digital Screen Network, stands at the forefront of innovative DOOH advertising solutions, delivering targeted and engaging content to audiences on the move. Adonmo is a high-impact advertising medium with unparalleled visibility across urban landscapes nationwide. This partnership further solidifies Adonmo's position as a trusted and respected leader in the Advertising-Technology sector.

Sravanth Gajula, Co-founder of Adonmo, shared his thoughts reflecting on this association, “We are truly humbled to be chosen as the partner for such a prestigious ceremony. This is truly a testament to the product and technology we've built at Adonmo, and the power of digital outdoor media as a whole. This partnership reinforces our commitment to pushing the boundaries of the AdTech industry and continuing to deliver immersive brand experiences to our partners.”

This collaboration signifies Adonmo’s state-of-the-art DOOH solutions that will play a pivotal role in showcasing the vibrancy and creativity of the Indian film industry on the digital canvas. The annual award ceremony will witness the gathering of celebrities, government delegates, media personnel, and heavyweights from the film industry.

Abhishek Mishra, Chief Executive Officer of DPIFF, shared insights on this strategic partnership, stating, “The collaboration with Adonmo is a significant step in our endeavour to enhance the visual narrative of the DPIFF Awards. As we celebrate outstanding cinematic achievements, the addition of Adonmo as the Official DOOH Partner brings a new dimension to the overall experience. We believe that their innovative approach to outdoor advertising will contribute to making the 2024 edition of DPIFF even more captivating.”

The ceremony aims to honour the lifetime effort of Shri Dadasaheb Phalke ji and so, the festival celebrates the brilliance of the Indian film industry by making an effort to acknowledge and aid nascent projects by bringing them to mainstream audiences. DPIFF is a unique initiative intended to honour the Entertainment Industry and to appreciate creativity in the spectacular world of cinema. It recognises all three prodigious segments – the Indian Film Industry, Indian Television Industry and International Film Fraternity – under the same roof.

The organization has consistently taken a leadership role in the sustainability movement, spearheading environmental and social initiatives through a range of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities that yield tangible results year after year. DPIFF remains steadfast in its commitment to championing and upholding the principles of sustainable societal development while simultaneously showcasing Indian tourism on a global scale through the medium of cinema.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 has embarked on an exhilarating cinematic journey. This occasion is set to delve into the vast spectrum of Indian cinema, from timeless classics to cutting-edge works, showcasing the enduring evolution of this remarkable art form. The official Award Ceremony slated for the 20th of February, 2024, shall be a night of opulence and celebration, bringing together cultural brilliance from every corner of the nation and paying tribute to the exceptional talent that graces the land.

