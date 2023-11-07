Adore Utsav: A Resounding Success with Over 12,000 Attendees

PNN

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], November 7: Adore Utsav, the grand celebration of entertainment and culture exclusively for Adore families, exceeded all expectations with an astounding turnout of over 12, 000 attendees. This extraordinary event, organized by Adore Presidential World, Sector 84, Faridabad, took place on November 3, 2023, and left a lasting mark on the memories of all who were present.

A Star-Studded Evening:

Adore Utsav featured a star-studded lineup, with the charismatic Hussain Kuwajerwala hosting and performing, and the sensational voice of Salman Ali serenading the audience. Their captivating performances added an extra layer of enchantment to the evening.

Spectacular Attractions:

The event lived up to its promise of entertainment with a grand Ramayana act, energetic performance of Dandiya Night by 200+ talented artistes, breathtaking couple acrobatics and a thrilling fire acrobat performance. For the little ones, the Kids Zone was a hub of joy and excitement. The carnival elements, including awe-inspiring jugglers, stilt walkers, and colorful characters, left attendees spellbound.

Adore Utsav marked a significant milestone for Adore, being the first real estate company in Faridabad to organize such a grand-scale celebration exclusively for its Adore families. The overwhelming attendance of over 12, 000 people reflected the success of this initiative in fostering a strong sense of community and belonging.

Jitesh Gupta, Co-Founder and Director of Adore Group, expressed his gratitude, saying, "Adore Utsav 2023 was a testament to our commitment to celebrate culture, bring joy to families, and create lasting memories. We are extremely glad that over 12, 000 people participated, making it a success. I would also like to express my gratitude to my team who worked hard to organize this event. "

Adore Utsav: Celebrating Culture and Community

The event celebrated not only entertainment and culture but also the strong sense of community and togetherness that defines Adore. Adore Utsav's success would not have been possible without the unwavering enthusiasm and spirit of the Adore community.

For more information about Adore and its future events, please visit our website at https://adorebuilder.in/

