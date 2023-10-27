Adore Utsav: An Extravaganza of Entertainment and Celebration in Faridabad

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 27: We are thrilled to announce the most awaited event of the year, the "Adore Utsav, " a mega celebration of entertainment and culture, set to take place on the 3rd of November 2023 at the Adore Presidential World, Sector 84, Faridabad. Adore Utsav promises to be a spectacular evening filled with mesmerizing performances and activities for all age groups, making it a truly memorable experience for everyone.

The Star-Studded Lineup:

Hussain Kuwajerwala- The Charismatic Host and Performer: Prepare to be enchanted by the charismatic Hussain Kuwajerwala, who will be hosting and performing at Adore Utsav. With his captivating energy and exceptional talent, Hussain Kuwajerwala, renowned Indian television actor, host, and model, is all set to set the stage ablaze.

Salman Ali - The Sensational Voice: Join us for a soulful evening with Salman Ali, the sensational winner of Indian Idol Season 10. With his melodious voice, he is sure to serenade us with a performance that will touch hearts.

Grand Attractions:

* Ramayana Act: Witness the grandeur of the Ramayana act, featuring an ensemble of 50 talented artists who will bring this epic saga to life, leaving the audience spellbound.

* Dandiya Night: Get ready to twirl and dance at our Dandiya Night, featuring 50 skilled artists who will make the night unforgettable with their energetic and rhythmic performances.

* Couple Acrobat: Be amazed by the dynamic couple acrobats who will defy gravity and perform mind-blowing acts, leaving the audience in awe of their strength and agility.

* Fire Acrobat: Experience the thrill of our fire acrobat act, where a talented artist will dazzle you with a mesmerizing display of daring fire tricks and stunts.

* Kids Zone: We haven't forgotten the little ones! An exciting Kids Zone awaits with fun games and activities to keep the children entertained throughout the event.

* Carnival Elements: From awe-inspiring jugglers to stilt walkers and a whirlwind of colorful characters, Adore Utsav promises to amaze with the magical wonders that await attendees.

"Adore Utsav 2023 is a testament to our commitment to celebrating culture, bringing joy to families, and creating lasting memories. Join us on the 3rd of November at Adore Presidential World for a day filled with extraordinary entertainment and the warmth of the Adore family. " Jetaish Gupta, CO-Founder & Director, Adore Group

Youtube Link: https://youtube.com/shorts/olaeoZ4cqGY

This event marks a significant milestone for Adore, as it is the first time a real estate company in Faridabad has organized such a grand-scale celebration, with an expected turnout of 10, 000 people. Adore Utsav is a testament to our commitment to the community, and it promises to be a night to remember for everyone in attendance.

Don't miss this opportunity to be a part of Adore Utsav - a celebration of culture, entertainment, and community like never before. Join us on the 3rd of November 2023, at Adore Presidential World, Sector 84, Faridabad, for an evening of enchantment and wonder.

Please note that entry to Adore Utsav is by invitation only for Adore families. For more information, kindly contact us at 91-8130999366.

Adore Utsav is an mega event organized by Adore Presidential World, Sector 84, Faridabad. It is a celebration of culture, entertainment, and joy, bringing together people from all walks of life for a day of unforgettable experiences. With a variety of cultural and entertainment activities, Adore Utsav aims to create lasting memories for all who attend.

