Adsparkx Soars to New Heights on its 9th Founders’ Day – A Celebration of Growth, Unity, and Innovation

New Delhi (India), November 10: Adsparkx marked a magnificent milestone as it celebrated its 9th Founders’ Day, thus embracing the theme of ‘RISE’ to symbolize the company’s extraordinary progression, ambitious future goals, and its foray into thrilling new ventures.

The event took place and served as a testimony to the company’s remarkable journey from its modest start in a humble 2-room apartment back in 2014 to its present towering pinnacle of accomplishments.

An Evening of Celebrating Growth with Grandeur

The celebration kicked off as the Adsparkx team made their grand entrance into a venue decorated beautifully that perfectly encapsulates the ‘RISE’ theme. An extraordinary moment unfolded with the presence of Adsparkx’s founders, Vipul and Nipun’s parents, Mrs. Achla Taneja and Mr. Avinash Taneja, who performed the ceremonial lamp lighting and marked the beginning of the event.

As the evening progressed, the stage was set for presentations from leaders of 10 diverse teams of Adsparkx. They successfully conveyed what their respective teams have achieved and also showcased the areas of improvement as well as their visionary outlook for the future.

The Sparkians RISE and Shine

Vipul and Nipun Taneja graced the stage to share their inspirational journey and unveil Adsparkx’s ambitious future plan under the banner of Project RISE. Project RISE is centered on empowering the team to drive leadership & development across all aspects, avenues, and trajectories. Their unwavering belief in the transformative power of words to ignite action and elevate performance deeply resonated with every Sparkian in attendance at the event.

Both founders stated the importance of collaborative efforts and teamwork and how they play a pivotal role in skyrocketing a brand to the pinnacle of success.

Vipul Taneja expressed his gratitude to the Sparkians for their contributions to Adsparkx’s growth. He further mentioned, “Adsparkx is just getting ready for global domination. We have already started to set our footprints in many different verticals in the US, Canada, and the UK. And this is just the beginning of a very bright future. Our team is fantastic and we look forward to creating Adsparkx as one of the biggest performance marketing pioneers in the world.”

Nipun Taneja seconded his thoughts and said, “Our nine-year journey has been truly incredible. Back when we started, we couldn’t have imagined reaching the heights we have as a team. I still recall the day we began, with just Vipul and I in our garage, fueled by a dream of building a thriving team and leaving our mark in this industry.

Looking back after nine years, it’s clear that we’ve achieved many of the goals we set out to accomplish. With the knowledge and experience we’ve gained, we’re confident about the direction we need to take the company.”

As the evening unfolded, the highly anticipated highlight had everyone buzzing with excitement—a live performance by Chandigarh’s renowned band, Karvaan. Their music got everyone in the groove, making it the standout attraction of the event, infusing charm and delight into the entire evening.

Acknowledging Efforts

One of the highlights of the evening was the remarkable achievement of Parag Chawla, Meta ads expert, who achieved an astounding 1000% growth and was rewarded with a brand-new Mahindra XUV 700. This accomplishment serves as a testament to the exceptional talent that thrives at Adsparkx and how it believes in acknowledging the work and efforts of its team members.

In alignment with the ‘RISE’ theme, Adsparkx is poised for further expansion, introducing & promoting learning & leadership initiatives that develop the team to further build the Adsparkx. It was during this event that the groundbreaking Adscale project was also unveiled. Adscale is a cutting-edge tool that combines task management and efficiency, guaranteeing successful campaign management for marketers. It not only streamlines task management but also empowers marketers to monitor their ad campaigns’ performance while seamlessly integrating AI for a wide range of functions.

Adsparkx’s 9th Founders’ Day celebration was a celebration of the company’s extraordinary voyage and its promising future. With unwavering dedication to unity, innovation, and expansion, Adsparkx continues its journey to new horizons.

