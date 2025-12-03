Advait Energy Transitions Limited Secures INR 25.36 Crore OPGW Project Supporting Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s High-Voltage Infrastructure in Malaysia

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 2: Advait Energy Transitions Limited (formerly known as Advait Infratech Limited) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a significant international project valued at ₹25.36 crore for executing High Voltage OPGW installation works in Malaysia. The project will support and complement the grid modernization efforts of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), Malaysia's national power utility.

This order has been awarded through Purnama Solution (M) Sdn. Bhd. under the following prestigious TNB contracts:

MAINHEAD C1 – CENTRAL (TNB852/2025)

Fibre Optic Supply & Services on TNB HV Infrastructure – Central Region

MAINHEAD B1 – JOHOR UTARA (TNB995/2025)

Fibre Optic Supply & Services on TNB HV Infrastructure – Johor Utara Region

The contract, which will be executed over a period of 1,095 days, involves comprehensive deployment of Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) technology across TNB's high-voltage network. These works are part of TNB's ongoing infrastructure upgrade program aimed at improving transmission reliability, enhancing grid communication systems, and advancing Malaysia's power sector digitalisation.

This project represents a key international milestone for Advait Energy Transitions Limited, reinforcing its capabilities in delivering complex OPGW and transmission solutions for national-scale utilities. By contributing to TNB's critical infrastructure, Advait becomes part of one of the region's most important grid enhancement programs.

Shalin Sheth, Founder & Managing Director of Advait Energy Transitions Limited, said: “Being selected to work on projects that support Tenaga Nasional Berhad's high-voltage network is a significant achievement for us. TNB is one of the most respected power utilities in Asia, and we are proud to contribute our expertise to its infrastructure development program in Malaysia. This project strengthens our growing international presence and reflects the confidence that global energy partners place in our capabilities.”

The win reinforces Advait Energy Transitions Limited's strategic focus on international expansion in the transmission and grid modernisation domain. The contract will support the development of Malaysia's power transmission backbone and further expands the company's capabilities in advanced OPGW deployment.

Advait Energy Transitions Limited

Transforming Energy, Transforming Lives

Advait Energy Transitions Limited (AETL) is a publicly listed infrastructure and renewable energy company headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Established in 2010, AETL has executed 450+ power transmission, substation, and telecom projects across 45+ countries, backed by strong in-house manufacturing and EPC expertise. Since its 2023 rebranding, the company has rapidly expanded into renewable energy, BESS, and green hydrogen technologies, integrating innovation across the entire energy value chain. With a focus on sustainability, reliability, and engineering excellence, AETL stands as a decisive force in powering India's clean energy transition, truly living its motto: Transforming Energy, Transforming Lives.

