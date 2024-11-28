Advancement in Robotic Surgery: Enhancing Precision and Outcomes

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: Robotic surgery is a relatively new and exciting area of medicine that stands out due to its unique characteristics, including reduced intrusiveness, enhanced control over movement, and remarkable precision during operations. Over the years, technological advancements have significantly improved robotic surgical systems, leading to better patient outcomes and expanding their application across a wider range of medical specialisations. This evolution in surgical techniques is transforming the way surgeries are performed, making them safer and more efficient.

One of the most significant developments in the field of robotic surgery is the enhancement of control systems. Users of modern robotic systems benefit from high-quality sensors and advanced response mechanisms that provide feedback similar to that experienced in open surgery. Surgeons can feel this force as a kind of feedback mechanism, which assists them in applying the appropriate amount of pressure when cutting or making any incisions on the tissue. This feedback is crucial as it facilitates very precise and delicate surgical operations, allowing for greater accuracy and minimising the risk of damage to surrounding tissues.

Moreover, robotic platforms are being developed with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, which further enhances the capabilities of the operator or surgeon. Some of these AI-enhanced systems are capable of evaluating vast amounts of data collected during surgeries in real time. They can accurately recommend optimal instrument placements, suggest methods for dissecting tissue, and provide guidance on how to stitch effectively.

As robotic tools become smaller and used more frequently, there will be more potential for minimally invasive operations. This facilitates robotic surgery by enabling miniature robotic arms and devices to reach areas of the human body that previously required open surgery. This tendency has been particularly helpful in subspecialties like urology, gynecology, etc. that need to operate under strict permissions.

Using robots to do surgery is becoming more practical and less costly. The market is becoming more competitive, and as technology advances, the cost of robotic surgical devices is gradually declining. It's interesting to note that multi-specialities hospitals in Tier-II districts and surgical centres are starting to employ robotic surgeons on a large scale. This broadens the geographic reach of these cutting-edge and in-demand health services.

Additionally, it appears that this area of surgery is not only growing but also expanding into various other surgical specialties and professions. Initially, robotic systems were developed and applied primarily in abdominal and pelvic surgical procedures. However, their use has now extended to fields such as orthopaedics, neurosurgery, and cardiovascular surgery etc. Robots are used in the orthopaedic procedures like total knee arthroplasty and lumbar decompression in which robotic systems are helpful in joint replacements and spinal surgeries. In gynaecology, there is use of robotic in major surgery such as hysterectomy and myomectomy. In urology, it plays a big role in prostatectomy as well as kidney surgery. Robotic techniques applied in general surgery are useful in complicated operations such as hernia, bowel resections among others. Both specialities integrate robotic technology to increase the level of accuracy, the rate of the recovery, and the overall success rate. For instance, the application of robotic assistance in spine surgery is experiencing significant growth at present.

This advancement is particularly beneficial as it reduces the likelihood of errors in surgical screw placement and minimises the radiation exposure that both the patient and the surgical team encounter during procedures. Early experiences that have surfaced include the anticipation that this type of robotic surgical work could have benefits such as reduced blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery times for patients.

In conclusion, improvements in robotic surgery have led to better surgical outcomes and higher patient satisfaction. Robotic systems will probably grow smarter, more adaptable, and more common in modern medical practice as well as for patients worldwide in the next years.

Article by Dr. Kavita Patil from College of physicians and surgeons of Mumbai (CPS).

