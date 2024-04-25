Advantage Club Dominates G2 Spring 2024 Report; Named Leader in Employee Engagement and Rewards & Incentives

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 25: Advantage Club, a leading global employee engagement platform announces its prestigious leadership position across two categories in the Spring 2024 report by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. Advantage Club bagged leadership position in the - Employee Engagement and Rewards & Incentives - categories. Advantage Club's commitment to fostering a positive and enriching work environment for employees worldwide through innovative solutions and comprehensive benefits offerings has also led the company to be recognized as a leader across the Asia Pacific Region across five sub-categories.

"We are thrilled and honored to receive the leader position across two categories in G2's Spring 2024 Report," says Sourabh Deorah, Co-Founder & CEO of Advantage Club. "These accomplishments validate our commitment to enhancing the employee experience and driving meaningful engagement in the workplace. We are proud to be recognized by G2 and we will continue to innovate and deliver comprehensive solutions that empower organizations to create positive and enriching work environments for their employees worldwide."

Advantage Club has established itself as a frontrunner in the field of employee engagement, providing a wide range of solutions aimed at improving overall job satisfaction. The platform offers a diverse selection of employee benefits, recognition programs, and wellness initiatives, all geared toward fostering a positive and inclusive workplace environment.

Advantage Club's recognition as Overall Category Leader at the Spring 2024 report by G2 is evidence of their steadfast dedication to improving the employee experience and establishing new standards in the field of employee engagement. Advantage Club has maintained its leadership position in G2 for several consecutive quarters, demonstrating its consistent commitment to excellence in employee engagement and rewards.

About Advantage Club:

Advantage Club is a global employee engagement platform with benefits like rewards, recognition, flexible benefits, wellness, surveys, moments that matter, and communities on a single platform. It provides end-to-end solutions to facilitate employee engagement through digitization of a company's R&R policies, allowing them to drive better employee retention and happiness.Advantage Club has over 4 million users, presence in over 100+ countries, 1000+ clients, and 10,000+ brand options. Established in 2016, Advantage Club is a brainchild of UCLA postgraduates Sourabh Deorah and Smiti Bhatt Deorah, who identified employee engagement as a space to create disruption using data mining and analytics. Headquartered in San Francisco, Advantage Club has an impressive client portfolio featuring Accenture, Concentrix, Teleperformance, Hexaware, EY, Target, BCG, Accenture, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Rakbank, Lafarge, Resorts World Sentosa and many more.

