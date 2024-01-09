Advantage Club Dominates G2 Winter 2024 Report; Named Leader in Employee Engagement, Employee Recognition, and Rewards & Incentives

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 9: Advantage Club, a leading global employee engagement platform announces its prestigious leadership position across three categories in the Winter 2024 report by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. Advantage Club bagged leadership position in the - Employee Engagement, Employee Recognition, and Rewards & Incentives - categories. Advantage Club's commitment to fostering a positive and enriching work environment for employees worldwide through innovative solutions and comprehensive benefits offerings has also led the company to be recognized as a leader across the Asia Pacific Region across 11 sub-categories.

"We are thrilled and honored to receive the leader position across three categories in G2's Winter 2024 Report," says Sourabh Deorah, Co-founder & COO of Advantage Club. "These accomplishments validate our commitment to enhancing the employee experience and driving meaningful engagement in the workplace. We are proud to be recognized by G2 and we will continue to innovate and deliver comprehensive solutions that empower organizations to create positive and enriching work environments for their employees worldwide."

Advantage Club has established itself as a frontrunner in the field of employee engagement, providing a wide range of solutions aimed at improving overall job satisfaction. The platform offers a diverse selection of employee benefits, recognition programs, and wellness initiatives, all geared toward fostering a positive and inclusive workplace environment.

Advantage Club's recognition as Overall Category Leader at the Winter 2024 report by G2 is evidence of their steadfast dedication to improving the employee experience and establishing new standards in the field of employee engagement.

For more information, please visit - https://www.advantageclub.co/in?utm_term

Advantage Club is a global employee engagement platform with benefits like rewards, recognitions, flexible benefits, wellness, onboarding, perks, and communities on a single platform. It provides end-to-end solutions to facilitate employee engagement through exclusive privileges and rewards by brand partners, allowing them to reach out to targeted customer segments. Advantage Club has over 4 million users, presence in over 100+ countries, 1000+ clients, and 10,000+ brand options. Established in 2016, Advantage Club is a brainchild of UCLA postgraduates Sourabh Deorah and Smiti Bhatt Deorah, who identified employee engagement as a space to create disruption using data mining and analytics. Headquartered in San Francisco, Advantage Club has an impressive client portfolio featuring Accenture, Concentrix, Teleperformance, Hexaware, EY, Target, BCG, HCL, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Rakbank, Lafarge, Resort World Sentosa and many more.

