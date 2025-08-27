AdvantageClub.ai is Back with 'My Gift, My Choice' - Its Biggest-Ever Diwali Gifting Experience for Employees

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 27: AdvantageClub.ai, the world's first agentic AI platform in employee engagement, rewards, and wellness, has kicked off the festive season with the return of its flagship Diwali campaign - 'My Gift, My Choice.' Now back with enhanced flexibility, expanded gifting options, and smarter redemption experiences, the campaign is set to make workplace celebrations even more memorable in 2025.

As the festive season draws near, AdvantageClub.ai is transforming the way organizations celebrate with their teams. Moving away from one-size-fits-all gifting, the "My Gift, My Choice" campaign brings hyper-personalized and digital-first solutions that make employees feel seen, valued and appreciated.

With over 15 million registered users, $90 million+ in corporate gifting budgets managed, and a presence in more than 100 countries, AdvantageClub.ai continues to transform workplace celebrations worldwide.

Key Features of the Campaign

* 10,000+ Brand Choices: Employees can redeem non-expiring wallet points across top brands like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and Swiggy, offering unmatched flexibility and eliminating delivery costs.

* Gift Cards & Curated Products: Customized e-gift cards, branded physical gifts, and 5-6 pre-curated options tailored to each employee profile, ensures meaningful, personalized experiences. Seamless API integration simplifies HR workflows.

* Experiential Rewards: From scuba diving to skydiving, employees can choose unforgettable adventures, turning festive appreciation into lasting memories.

* End-to-End Fulfillment: AdvantageClub.ai handles everythingfrom selection to deliveryensuring a hassle-free experience for HR teams.

* AI-Driven Redemption: Employees can redeem gifts through WhatsApp, mobile app, or web, supported by our proprietary Agentic AI built to understand context and assist in real time.

"With My Gift, My Choice, we're bringing the power of personalization to festive recognition. From gift cards and curated products to global brand vouchers employees have the freedom to choose what matters most to them," said Sourabh Deorah, Co-founder & CEO, AdvantageClub.ai. "For HR teams, it's a seamless, fully-managed experience at scale."

Last year's Diwali campaign witnessed a 92%+ redemption rate, making it one of the most successful corporate gifting programs in the region. With this early launch, AdvantageClub.ai aims to give organizations ample time to plan, personalize, and deliver a meaningful festive experience.

AdvantageClub.ai is a global AI-powered employee engagement, rewards, and wellness platform with offerings like rewards & recognition, wellness solutions including OPD plans, Annual health checkup, wellness challenges, sales incentive automation, flexible benefits, surveys, moments that matter, and communities on a single platform. It provides end-to-end solutions to facilitate employee engagement by digitizing the company's R&R policies, allowing them to drive better employee retention and happiness. AdvantageClub.ai has over 15 million users, with presence in over 100+ countries, 1200+ clients, and 10,000+ brand options. Established in 2016, AdvantageClub.ai is the brainchild of UCLA postgraduates, Sourabh Deorah and Smiti Bhatt Deorah, who identified employee engagement as a space to create disruption using AI, data mining, and analytics. Headquartered in San Francisco, AdvantageClub.ai has an impressive client portfolio featuring Air India, BCG, Biocon, Concentrix, HCL, Hexaware, L&T, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Teleperformance, and many more.

