AdvantageClub.ai Rockets to 15 Million Users, Setting the Global Gold Standard in Employee Engagement

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 21: AdvantageClub.ai, the world's first agentic AI platform for employee experience, rewards, and wellness, has crossed a significant milestone15 million users worldwide.

This rapid growth has made it the #1 platform in its category, trusted by top organizations to engage not only their employees but also customers and partners. By supporting the full ecosystem, AdvantageClub.ai is helping companies build deeper, more meaningful connections across every touchpoint.

Founded in 2016 by UCLA graduates Sourabh Deorah and Smiti Bhatt Deorah, AdvantageClub.ai has grown quickly by offering a powerful, all-in-one platform. In just a few years, it has scaled from 1 million to 15 million users by helping companies strengthen relationships and improve experiences at every stage.

The platform brings together everything companies need to engage their people, including rewards and recognition, wellness programs, flexible benefits, surveys, employee communities, and loyalty programs. All of these features work together as a unified system, helping companies establish strong emotional bonds with their employees and others within their network. The loyalty program, inspired by consumer rewards systems, plays a key role in building long-term trust and commitment.

At the center of AdvantageClub.ai is ADVA 2.0, an intelligent AI assistant that gives each person a personalized experience. Whether it's a reminder to take a wellness break, a note of appreciation, or a benefit choice, every experience feels timely, thoughtful, and relevant.

Today, more than 1,000 companies in over 100 countries use AdvantageClub.aiincluding big names like Concentrix, Teleperformance, HCL, BCG, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, and Air India. These companies rely on the platform to foster a better workplace culture, enhance employee retention, and create experiences that employees truly enjoy.

In December 2024, AdvantageClub.ai raised $4 million in a funding round led by Axilor Ventures, bringing its total funding to $11 million. This funding is helping the company grow in the U.S. and Asia and invest further in AI features and personalization tools that make the platform even more engaging.

Sourabh Deorah, Co-founder and CEO of AdvantageClub.ai, said, "Crossing 15 million users is not just a validation of our technologyit's a reflection of the emotional impact we're making on people's work lives. It shows that companies across the world are ready to move beyond check-the-box engagement toward something truly personal and lasting."

Smiti Bhatt Deorah, Co-founder and COO, added, "Real engagement is about creating value in everyday moments at work. At AdvantageClub.ai, we focus on crafting solutions that employees actually love usingnot just because they have to, but because it makes them feel seen, appreciated, and connected. This milestone motivates us to keep innovating with purpose and empathy."

As the world of work continues to evolve, AdvantageClub.ai remains focused on helping companies cultivate strong, people-first culturesnot just for employees, but across their entire ecosystem.

AdvantageClub.ai is the world's first agentic AI in Employee Experience, Rewards and Wellness platform offering a range of services, including rewards and recognition, wellness solutions such as OPD plans, Annual Health Check-Ups, wellness challenges, sales incentive automation, flexible benefits, surveys, moments that matter, and communities, all on a single platform. It provides end-to-end solutions to facilitate employee engagement by digitizing the company's R&R policies, allowing them to drive better employee retention and happiness. AdvantageClub.ai has over 15 million users, with a presence in more than 100 countries, 1,000+ clients, and 10,000+ brand options. Established in 2016, AdvantageClub.ai is the brainchild of UCLA postgraduates, Sourabh Deorah and Smiti Bhatt Deorah, who identified employee engagement as a space to create disruption using AI, data mining, and analytics. Headquartered in San Francisco, AdvantageClub.ai boasts an impressive client portfolio that features prominent companies such as Air India, BCG, Biocon, Concentrix, HCL, Hexaware, L&T, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Teleperformance, and many more.

