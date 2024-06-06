Advantec Wheels Partners with 8 PVRs Across India to Kick-start Pre-order Booking for its Premium Flow-forged Alloy Wheels

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 6: With its state-of-art plant going on stream soon and buoyed by the huge market demand, Delhi-based Advantec Wheels partners with PVR, one of India's largest Multiplexes Cinema Chains to showcase its exclusive range of most modern Premium Flow-Forged Alloy Wheels for all the discerning customers visiting PVR complexes at eight locations across India.

As part of its pre-ordering phase, Advantec Wheels will offer a 10% discount on MRP for all designs, sizes and finishes with a booking amount of just 10% of the respective MRP to their desired set of wheels. This offer is limited to the first 2000 exclusive customers!

This mega promotional activity is being planned over eight key cities and will be hosted in a phased manner from May 31,2024 to November 7, 2024. The key cities targeted where the new product line will be showcased are Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati.

Creating a unique "Experiential Zone" in the prime area of eight PVRs, Advantec Wheels will showcase its products - Kohinoor, Spyder and Black Widow in up to 20 unique customized finishes options and will be available in 16, 17-, 18-, 20- and 22-inch wheel sizes respectively at the time of launch. There will be a series of educational videos "High on Wheels" coming right after this campaign to help customers make smarter choices with a complete guide on wheel sizes, and tyres according to their respective vehicles. Another unique innovation offered will be "Floating Wheel Caps", which is a first-ever breakthrough in the Indian Automobile Industry which will be seen later as the campaign progresses. In this, the engineering marvel boosts wheel aesthetics to the next level as unlike standard wheels, floating wheel caps stay upright while the vehicle and the wheels are in motion! Also, state-of-the-art hub-centric rings will be offered as standard to ensure a perfect fit of AW wheels onto your specific vehicle, leaving zero chances of disorientation or wobbling of the wheels while cruising at high speeds.

Attractively displayed with all product details, these smart displays will be manned by well-informed company professionals who would be present to share all vital information about the product and its USPs etc.

Speaking on the rationale of this promotional campaign, Jasneet Singh, Founder-Director, Advantec Wheels remarked, "Our tie-up with PVR, India's largest cinema multiplexes chains has been very strategic. With a massive footfall of customers at PVRs in India, we hope to meet our potential customers on the ground and explain the product in every possible detail. After years of rigorous R&D, perfecting precision engineering and exquisite design craftsmanship, our first premium yet affordable alloy wheels will be shortly commissioned in our factory in Jammu. We are overwhelmed with trade queries as these products are perfected with designer choices and superior fitment options. We are confident that our product displays in PVRs across eight key locations will generate trade queries and hope to bring the customers closer to the brand."

Detailing about the automobile industry, Singh added, "This new range has already reached the pre-ordering stage and deliveries will be begin October 2024 onwards. We are confident that our products will set to transform Indian aftermarket community forever. Our user-friendly e-commerce website www.advantecwheels.com enables people to choose from a wide variety of designs, size and finishes and buy them directly through the website or from a robust distributor/retail network PAN India."

