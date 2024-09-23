Advantech Unveils Expanded Singapore Office to Boost ASEAN Presence and Support AIoT Innovations with Strategic Partnerships

PRNewswire

Singapore, September 23: Advantech (TWSE: 2395), a global leader in industrial IoT and embedded computing solutions, has officially inaugurated its expanded regional office in Singapore. This strategic investment is set to enhance Advantech's core competencies within the ASEAN region. Located at 7002 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, the new office will double the company's current facility space, enhancing its infrastructure to meet the rising demand for high-technology solutions, particularly in the semiconductor sector. The expansion underscores Advantech's commitment to collaborating with silicon and ecosystem partners and investing in local talent development through industry-academia partnerships. The new office will also support Advantech's Configure-To-Order Service (CTOS), reinforcing its strategic goal of deepening and localising industry presence while advancing a comprehensive AIoT industry development strategy.

Vincent Chang, Managing Director of Asia and Intercontinental Region at Advantech, stated, "The relocation to our new premises marks a significant milestone in Advantech's nearly 30 years of growth in Singapore. Established in 1995, Advantech Singapore has grown to become a pivotal hub in the ASEAN region, leading to the creation of Advantech Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam as key regional business units. Advantech envisions Singapore evolving into a Corporate Development Core Competency hub, focusing on business intelligence, strategic planning, and advancing branding, public relations, and ESG programmes across the ASEAN region."

Advantech is also excited to launch the second year of its AIoT Innowork programme with Singapore Polytechnic (SP). This year's projects will focus on sustainable development, net-zero emissions, and generative AI. Students will use Advantech's WISE-PaaS, a cloud-based platform, to develop AIoT solutions, including a smart outdoor agriculture proof-of-concept within SP's campus. Additionally, the programme will advance intelligent EV charging and parking space monitoring with Advantech's LoRaWAN gateway and generative AI, featuring a dashboard for carpark occupancy and an assistive chatbot for availability queries.

In response to the government's focus on future workforce development, a student team from SP is set to create a proof of concept for a "Generative AI-powered Virtual Sales Agent." This innovative project aims to transform customer interactions by enhancing sales and engagement through cutting-edge AI technology. SP envisions this technology revolutionising customer engagement, enhancing service support, and improving operational efficiency.

Advantech Singapore is dedicated to advancing the "MySkillsFuture" programme, a key initiative by the Singapore government to support lifelong learning. Advantech aims to build a collaborative value chain that fosters a sustainable and thriving IoT ecosystem by partnering with ecosystem players, academic institutions, and industry leaders. Additionally, through academic collaboration, Advantech seeks to cultivate industry growth and align with its social responsibility objectives by producing and distributing urban farming products to underserved communities. These strategic partnerships are poised to drive long-term industry success and reinforce Advantech's commitment to its ESG goals.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor