Adventure Knows No Borders: WanderOn Rebrands to Become Global Travel Partner for All Generations

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 11: In a bold move to challenge conventional travel norms, WanderOn, India's fastest-growing community travel platform, has unveiled a transformative rebranding strategy. Expanding beyond its domestic roots, the platform is now positioning itself as a global travel partner for explorers of all ages, proving that adventure knows no borders.

The rebranding introduces a fresh logo and a renewed vision, symbolizing freedom, connection, and the boundless possibilities of global exploration. WanderOn's shift reflects a growing trend in the travel industry, where explorers are seeking both international destinations and diverse experiences, transcending age barriers to connect with cultures and communities worldwide.

Govind Gaur, CEO and Founder of WanderOn, shared his vision behind the rebranding: "For years, we've been known as the go-to platform for travelers exploring India. But travel isn't just about domestic adventures. It's about connecting people across the globe, the thrill of discovering new cultures, and the stories you collect along the way, no matter your age or destination."

Gaur emphasized that WanderOn's new direction aligns with its ambition to become a trusted global brand: "We're seeing a surge in demand for international experiences, with travelers seeking to explore beyond familiar borders. Our vision is to be the go-to partner for anyone, anywhere, looking to connect with the world. Adventure isn't confined by age or geographyit's time to break down barriers and make global exploration accessible to all."

WanderOn is set to launch a series of curated domestic and international experiences designed to cater to diverse preferences. From high-energy beach parties in Goa to serene mountain retreats in the Alps, the platform aims to offer something for every traveler, everywhere.

"The best travel experiences don't come with labels," Gaur added. "Whether you're backpacking through Southeast Asia at 22, savoring a wine-tasting tour in Tuscany at 45, or embarking on a spiritual journey to Bhutan at 60, we're crafting trips that fit you. Travel should be limitless, in every sense."

The rebranding comes on the heels of an exceptional year for WanderOn. The company is on track to achieve Rs100 crores in revenue for FY 24-25, marking a staggering 100% year-on-year growth. Over 25,000 travelers embarked on WanderOn journeys in 2024, a 60% increase from the previous year.

The platform's average ticket size has grown by 20%, reaching Rs38,000 in 2024, up from Rs31,000 in 2023. The Community Travel segment saw a 48% growth, while the FIT (Flexible Independent Traveler) segment skyrocketed by 250%. Domestic travel grew by 57%, and international travel surged by an impressive 168%, underscoring WanderOn's global ambitions.

WanderOn's rebranding is more than a visual refresh; it's a call to action for travelers to embrace a world without boundaries.

"If you've been waiting for a sign to take that dream trip, whether it's across India or across continents then this is it," Gaur said. "Pack your bags, join the gang, and let's explore the world without limits. Adventure doesn't come with borders or expiry dates."

