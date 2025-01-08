ADVIK Acquires Germany Based Powersports MTG GmbH, a Motorcycle Braking and Clutch Actuation Manufacturer

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 8: ADVIK, a leading automotive product manufacturer, has successfully acquired Powersports MTG GmbH, a motorcycle mechanical and hydraulic braking system and clutch system manufacturer. Powersports MTG GmbH ("Powersports") was created as a spin-off company for the powersports business from Gustav Magenwirth GmbH & Co. KG, known as MAGURA, a German company based in Bad Urach, established in 1893 that develops, produces and markets high-quality components with a focus on brake and clutch systems for two-wheelers. This move puts ADVIK into list of advanced brake system suppliers, aligning with its growth trajectory. The acquisition expands ADVIK's product range and customer base, aiming to enhance the development of next-gen braking solutions.

This acquisition was executed through ADVIK's Singapore subsidiary ADVIK Singapore Pte. Ltd. Powersports ended 2024 with a strong revenue tending to 30 million Euro. Powersports acquisition brings advanced brake system and clutch system for on and off-road including high-end and racing motorcycles. Lineup includes motorcycle master cylinder and caliper along with slanted radial, fully radial and axial master cylinder in addition to floating caliper and fixed caliper. These technologies reduce friction, enhance brake feel and control across diverse road conditions.

Aditya Bhartia, Managing Director of ADVIK group, expressed excitement about the acquisition, emphasizing its contribution to a safe & reliable advanced braking system. Bhartia said, "This acquisition of the two-wheeler braking system of MAGURA, with a rich history of more than 100 years, not only brings advanced technology for hydraulic braking and clutch system to larger part of the World, it also adds manufacturing and research & development capabilities in Germany. With 60 plus patents, this acquisition is very strategic to ADVIK to get access to hydraulic braking and clutch technology. Powersports customer include leading two-wheeler OEMs in Europe and USA for braking and clutch systems. This would help ADVIK to establish its footprint in Europe from where it can expand and service its customers at its doorstep. This is a step forward into our vision of being a leading braking system supplier in the World for two-wheeler (motorcycle and scooter)". He added that, "ADVIK would carry forward the legacy of more than 100 years and strategically expand the two-wheeler braking system portfolio Worldwide."

Fabian Auch, Managing Partner of MAGENWIRTH Technologies GmbH, was delighted to have ADVIK as the new owner of the Powersports business. Auch said: "I am excited to handover this company to ADVIK, a group who has the prowess to further grow the two-wheeler braking systems business. I am sure the Powersports business has found its righteous place, where it will thrive and grow."

ADVIK Hi-Tech Pvt. Ltd. (ADVIK) group is a leading manufacturer of precision components and systems for automotive markets worldwide and has grown exponentially over the last 20 years. As part of growth plan ADVIK 2.0 and ADVIK Strategy 2025, ADVIK aims to become a leading component and system supplier to ICE, Alternative Fuel (CNG, LNG, H2) and xEV (MHEV, HEV, PHEV & BEV) Vehicles like Two-Wheeler, Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Tractor & Off-Highway Vehicle including Stationary Engine. ADVIK provides technologically advanced and optimally engineered value-added products in the areas of Pumps (Oil Pump, Water Pump and Vacuum Pump including electric version of them), Braking System (disc brake system), Valves & Actuator and Alternative Fuel Systems and its components.

Spread across the globe, ADVIK has 10 state-of-the-art facilities, 2 acquisitions and 9 TA's. The organization is run by a young team of highly energetic and driven professionals and has a culture that nurtures agility, intrapreneurship and innovation. ADVIK has established a new Business Unit (BU) and forayed into two new product lines under it; Lithium-ion Battery Pack for Energy Storage in Mobility & Stationary.

The family-run MAGENWIRTH Technologies Group, with a history dating back 132 years, is unified by its strategy, finance and entrepreneurial holding company. It provides the impetus for entrepreneurship and acts as a networker between technologies, employees and partners. The holding company supports the development of the technology and service group's companies, initiates dynamic and innovative cross-company processes, combines technologies and harnesses synergies. The MAGENWIRTH Technologies Group employs around 600 people at 14 locations worldwide.

