Advisory on need for permission for AI deployment not applicable to startups: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

New Delhi [India], March 4 : The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's (MeitY) recent advisory on Artificial Intelligence was aimed at significant platforms only and necessary permission would be needed for large platforms only, and the same would not apply to startups, clarified Union Minister for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

In an advisory issued on March 1, 2024, the Ministry reportedly said all artificial intelligence (AI) models, large-language models (LLMs), software using generative AI or any algorithms that are currently being tested, are in the beta stage of development or are unreliable in any form must seek "explicit permission of the government of India" before being deployed for users on the Indian internet.

In the advisory, the Ministry asked all platforms to ensure that "their computer resources do not permit any bias or discrimination or threaten the integrity of the electoral process" by the use of AI, generative AI, LLMs or any such other algorithm.

"Recent advisory of @GoI_MeitY needs to be understood. Advisory is aimed at the Significant platforms and permission seeking from Meity is only for large platforms and will not apply to startups," the Minister said in a post on X on Monday, attaching a media report filed basis the March 1 advisory.

In the X post, the minister said the Advisory was aimed at untested AI platforms from deploying on the Indian Internet.

"Process of seeking permission, labelling & consent-based disclosure to user about untested platforms is an insurance policy to platforms who can otherwise be sued by consumers," the minister further clarified, stressing that safety and trust of India's internet is a shared and common goal for government, users and platforms.

India's stance has always been that the internet and every other emerging technology should be deployed in a "safe and trusted" manner.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December asserted that the deep fake was a challenge for the entire world as it could be used to create 'deepfakes' to purposefully spread false information or have malicious intent behind their use.

