Adyah Music Presents Singhsta’s Highly Anticipated Single “Foreign”

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14: Singhsta, the dynamic Punjabi singer, songwriter, and composer, has collaborated with Adyah Music to release their latest single. This captivating track, which dropped on March 8, 2024, promises to electrify audiences with its infectious beats and vibrant blend of Punjabi and hip-hop sounds.

Crafted by Singhsta himself, the song exudes energy and pulsating party vibes, making it an instant hit among music enthusiasts. With its catchy tune and irresistible rhythm, the track showcases Singhsta’s unique musical style and marks another milestone in his illustrious career.

“We’re excited to share our latest collaboration with the world,” says Singhsta. “Partnering with Adyah Music on this project has been an incredible journey. ‘Foreign’ is a fun and upbeat track that I hope will get everyone dancing. Adyah’s dedication to celebrating diversity and fostering creativity perfectly aligns with the ethos of this song. I can’t wait for everyone to experience it. I know my comeback is going to and will be a hit, waiting to hear what people think of ‘Foreign'.”

Adyah Music, known for its commitment to celebrating diversity and fostering creativity, is proud to collaborate with Singhsta on this project. “This collaboration represents a bold step forward for us,” says Abhinav Kalra, Co-founder of Adyah Music. “We’re thrilled to bring this track to our audience and showcase the talent and innovation behind it.”

Om Singh, Co-founder of Adyah Music, adds, “Singhsta’s vision perfectly aligns with our ethos at Adyah Music. The track is a testament to our dedication to pushing musical boundaries and delivering exceptional content to our fans.”

The song embodies the essence of Adyah Music’s vision—a celebration of cultural diversity and a fusion of musical genres. Founded by Om Singh, Abhinav Kalra, Ashraf Khan, and Monty Sharma, Adyah Music strives to be a nurturing home for artists and a source of musical inspiration for fans worldwide.

The collaboration isn’t just about music; it’s a celebration of cultural identity and the blending of different musical influences. Singhsta’s electrifying vocals combined with Adyah Music’s innovative approach create a captivating listening experience that transcends boundaries.

