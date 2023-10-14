Aekot Exhibits at the Most Prestigious Gitex Global 2023

PNN

Dubai [UAE], October 14: Gitex Global, World's Largest Tech Event, returns with renewed vigour, and Aekot, a Salesforce Consulting Partner, proudly announces its participation as an exhibitor in this year's event. With a focus on the significance of technology in all sectors, Gitex Global 2023 introduces two new co-located shows, GITEX IMPACT and Future Urbanism. Aekot is gearing up to make a significant impact on the global tech stage by sharing its vision, connecting with industry professionals, and exploring new business opportunities.

Gitex Global 2023, hosted at Dubai World Trade Center and Dubai Harbour promises to be an extraordinary event. Additionally, Expand North Star, the world's largest event for startups and investors, has relocated to the prestigious Dubai Harbour venue, attracting over 2,000 leading tech startups.

Aekot, a Salesforce Consultancy servicing global clients, is renowned for its efficient and timely delivery of Salesforce Solutions. Aekot specialises in services such as Salesforce Customization, Implementation, Consultation, Application Development, Migration, Integration, and Support and Maintenance across various Salesforce Clouds, including Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Analytics, and more. Aekot's participation as an exhibitor at Gitex Global 2023, at Dubai Harbour Hall 2 - C27 and C28, reflects their goal to connect with tech professionals, expand networks, establish a global presence, and explore valuable business opportunities.

On this occasion, Anup Prakash, Co-founder of Aekot, expresses his excitement: "We are elated to be exhibiting at the most thrilling tech event in the world. It is an exciting opportunity for Aekot to present itself among global industry giants and demonstrate its effectiveness. We look forward to partnering with global companies and sharing our expertise worldwide."

For more information, visit: https://www.aekot.com/

