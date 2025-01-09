Aero India 2025: Rajnath Singh to chair envoys’ round-table tomorrow

New Delhi, Jan 9 As a prelude to Aero India 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the Ambassadors’ round-table on Friday to brief them on the major events of Asia’s biggest aero show scheduled to be held next month at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

Invitations have been extended to Ambassadors and High Commissioners of over 150 friendly countries to participate in the round-table where the Defence Minister may also extend a personal invitation to their senior most leadership.

The 15th edition of Aero India is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from February 10 to 14, 2025.

The five-day programme of the show comprises a curtain raiser event, inaugural event, Defence Ministers’ Conclave, CEOs’ Round-Table, iDEX start-up event, breathtaking air shows, a large exhibition area comprising India Pavilion and a trade fair of aerospace companies.

"The broad theme is ‘The Runway to a Billion Opportunities’", said a statement.

Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth and senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces would be attending the round-table event on Friday.

The first three days of Aero India 2025 (February 10, 11 and 12) will be business days, while February 13 and 14 have been set as public days to allow people to witness the show.

The event will provide a platform for forging partnerships between foreign and Indian firms and the discovery of new avenues in the global value chain to accelerate the indigenisation process.

Aero India attracts exhibitors from the world’s leading industries in the field of aerospace and Defence.

It provides a unique opportunity for industry players to showcase their capabilities, products and services to the targeted audience. The biennial event serves as a platform for industry leaders to connect and shape the future of aerospace and Defence industries.

Aero India has already carved a niche for itself globally as a premier aerospace exhibition with 14 successful editions organised since 1996 in Bengaluru.

The last edition achieved remarkable milestones as it attracted over seven lakh visitors, dignitaries from 98 countries and 809 exhibitors including businesses, investors, start-ups and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. Over 250 partnerships, including 201 MoUs, major announcements, product launches and technology transfers worth more than Rs 75,000 crore, were witnessed.

The 2025 edition aims to surpass these achievements, and promises to be even bigger in scope and grandeur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor