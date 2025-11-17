AeroNero and Bengaluru Airport City Limited Sign Term sheet to Establish Innovation Hub at Bengaluru Airport City

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17: Marking a defining moment for India's sustainable water future, Dr. Durga Das, Founder & CEO of AeroNero, and Mr. Rao Munukutla, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer of Bengaluru Airport City Limited (BACL), formally signed an Term Sheet to establish the AeroNero Innovation Hub & Corporate Showcase in Bengaluru Airport City (BAC) at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport). Forged in parallel with COP30, this partnership sends a decisive signal: India is not waiting for the world to act. AeroNero and BACL are demonstrating bold, real-economy climate leadershipanchoring deep-tech air water innovation at one of the country's most strategic gateways, and reaffirming their shared commitment to scalable, meaningful climate action.

The Innovation Hub will serve as a live demonstration and R&D centre for AeroNero's pioneering air-to-water generation technologies. These include a continuum of products Bubble, Drizzle, Thunder, AirWell, and AQUAIR which extract potable water from ambient air via condensation and desiccation technologies, coupled with hybrid renewable energy systems and IoT/AI-enabled performance analytics. By situating the showcase at BAC, AeroNero and BACL aim to accelerate real-world deployment, stakeholder engagement, and operational validation of low-carbon water solutions.

"Partnering with Bengaluru Airport City is a powerful step forward in our mission to make sustainable water a global reality. The AeroNero Innovation Hub will be a vibrant space where imagination meets engineering a living, breathing showcase of how air can become water and how innovation can become impact. Together with BACL, we are creating a platform that will spark collaborations, accelerate breakthroughs, and inspire a future where every community has access to clean, climate-resilient water."

Dr. Durga Das, Founder & CEO, AeroNero

"At Bengaluru Airport City, our vision is to create a global benchmark for sustainable, smart and future-ready deep-tech-driven urban ecosystems. This vision perfectly aligns with AeroNero's spirit of innovation where technology meets sustainability to create a meaningful impact. As Global Capability Centers (GCCs) increasingly become the backbone of deep-tech innovation, Bengaluru Airport City is emerging as their natural home. With the Business Parks planned in 28 million sq. ft., of which the 2 million sq. ft. already under construction, we're building a global hub where technology, sustainability, and collaboration converge to shape the future.Hosting the AeroNero Innovation Hub at BAC allows us to showcase practical, climate-smart water technologies to both the corporate community and travellers alike".

Mr. Rao Munukutla, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer, Bengaluru Airport City Limited

"Innovation like AeroNero's is vital for the future of our planet. By combining creativity with technology, we can tackle one of humanity's greatest challenges access to clean water while protecting our ecosystems. I'm honoured to be part of BACL and AeroNero's transformative journey toward sustainability."

Ricky Kej, Three-time Grammy Award-Winning Composer & Sustainability Ambassador, AeroNero

"The first Air Water Generation Innovation Hub by Aeronero at BAC bridges lab-scale breakthroughs with real-world deployment, creating a platform to refine our products, integrate AI-driven efficiencies, and demonstrate measurable contributions to water security and Net Zero goals."

Ravi Karkara, Chief Strategy Officer, AeroNero & Co-Founder, Global Air Water Generation Initiative

The signing follows highly productive meetings between the AeroNero executive team and BACL leadership. The AeroNeroInnovation Hub will also function as a stakeholder engagement centre, bringing together corporates, government, academia, and research partners under one roof to co-design and scale sustainable water solutions for urban infrastructure and critical facilities.

Some of the notable milestones in BLR Airport's sustainable journey are being water positive, meaning the airport treats and recycles more water than it consumes and the use of 100% renewable energy across its campus. Other notable successes have included BLR Airport gaining net energy-neutral status; banning the sale of single-use plastics at its F&B outlets; numerous landscaping and afforestation drives; and commitment to recycling 100% of all waste produced at the airport.

