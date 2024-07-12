Aeterna Shower Sliding System by Hafele

New Delhi (India) July 12 : Sliding solutions optimise space and deliver enhanced functionality and aesthetics in any area of home. Introducing a shower sliding system transforms your daily routine with a space-saving, convenient solution.

Meticulously crafted with precision and attention to details, Hafele's new Aeterna Shower Sliding System exudes state-of-the-art luxury. “Aeterna,” which in Latin stands for “Eternal” or “Everlasting,” perfectly encapsulates its enduring build quality and robust functionality, allowing you to experience the art of showering in its most luxurious form. Featuring slim profiles and high-quality stainless steel and aluminium construction, this sliding system offers a minimalist design that combines functionality and aesthetics.

The integrated double-sided soft close technology offers smooth and impact-free operations. Stringent quality tests as per EN standards along with cycle testing for 20,000 cycles and a functional warranty of 5 years ensures a robust system where every slide is a testament to their build quality.

Available in the elegant finish of Black Matt, this sliding system seamlessly elevates your premium bathroom aesthetics.

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

