Afcons bags CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2025

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19: Afcons Infrastructure Limited has been conferred with two prestigious recognitions - Grand Award for Top Innovative Company and the Top Innovative Company in the Service Category (Large) - at the CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2025. These recognitions underscore the company's strong innovation-led incredible engineering and technical leadership in the infrastructure sector.

All participating 900 leading organisations and multinational companies underwent a rigorous three-stage evaluation process comprising an online application, assessor-led evaluation, and a Grand Jury review. The final evaluation involved a high-level Grand Jury of Directors of all major IITs & IIMs, Industry Leaders and International Experts, where the innovations were presented and deliberated.

The awards were accepted by Mr V Manivannan, Director & Chief Technical Officer; Mr Jayadatta Lad, Deputy General Manager; and Mr Prajwal Halagatti, Manager, from Afcons at an event in New Delhi on December 16, 2025.

These honours reaffirm Afcons' continued focus on innovation, operational excellence, and knowledge-driven execution as key pillars of long-term value creation. The awards further strengthen Afcons' positioning as a leading global infrastructure company, delivering sustainable and technologically advanced solutions across geographies.

About Afcons Infrastructure Ltd

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd is flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. It has a legacy of over six decades, with strong track record of executing numerous technologically complex EPC projects both within India and internationally. As per the latest ENR survey, Afcons is ranked in Top 140 international Contractors globally; 12th in Bridges and 14th in Marine & Ports.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2849622/Afcons_bags_Innovation_Awards.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581782/5690853/Afcons_and_SP_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor