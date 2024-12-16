Afcons wins Three Awards for its Engineering Excellence

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16: Afcons Infrastructure Ltd was honoured among the Top 75 Innovative Companies for 2024 at the CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2024 held on December 13, 2024.

It also won two prestigious awards at the ET Infra Leadership Summit held in New Delhi on December 13, 2024. The UG1 Package of the Kolkata Metro received the award for Excellence in Transportation Infrastructure - Railways, while the Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg PKG-14 secured the award for Excellence in Transportation Infrastructure - Roads & Highways. Both awards were received by Udai Veer Singh, Executive Vice President (Operations) on behalf of Afcons.

The UG1 Package of the Kolkata Metro features India's first underwater transportation tunnel beneath the Hooghly River. It also includes Howrah Metro Station, the deepest metro station in India, located 30 meters below ground level, as well as the country's deepest ventilation shaft, extending 43.5 meters below the surface.

The Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg PKG-14 boasts India's widest twin road tunnels, each measuring 17.61 meters in width, and is Maharashtra's longest completed road tunnels, stretching 7.78 kms. The tunnel is designed with 2.49% downward gradient and S-curve shape to mitigate the steep slope of the Kasara Ghat section and to allow vehicles to maintain a design speed of 120 km/h.

At the CII Industrial Innovation Awards, Afcons presented its technologically challenging and complex infrastructure projectthe Chenab Railway Bridgeas part of its award submission to demonstrate its extreme engineering capabilities and commitment to executing challenging projects. The CII's Annual Summit was on Technology, Intellectual Property, and Industry-Academia Partnerships.

These prestigious recognitions underscores Afcons' dedication across its projects to continually push the boundaries of extreme engineering, for on-time project execution. The awards highlight the company's commitment to fostering a culture of innovation for constructing complex projects.

About Afcons Infrastructure Ltd

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd is flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. It has a legacy of over six decades, with a strong track record of executing numerous technologically complex EPC projects both within India and internationally. As per the latest ENR survey, Afcons is ranked in Top 120 international Contractors globally; 10th in Marine & Ports and 12th in Bridges.

