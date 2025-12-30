"Affordable AI for every Indian": Mukesh Ambani unveils Reliance's AI vision to employees

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 : Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has unveiled an ambitious roadmap to transform the conglomerate into an "AI-Native Deep-Tech Company," calling Artificial Intelligence "the most consequential technological development in human history" and urging employees to collectively shape India's AI-driven future.

In a manifesto addressed to over 600,000 Reliance employees and their families, Ambani said that while the world has only seen "the tip of the iceberg" of AI's possibilities, the technology already holds the power to solve some of humanity's most complex challenges, if used wisely.

"It is our responsibility to contribute to the shaping of that future, for India and the rest of the world," Ambani stated, underlining Reliance's intent to play a leadership role in the next phase of India's technological transformation.

Ambani said Reliance's success in leading India's digital revolution has laid the foundation for the AI revolution, which the group now aims to lead with a clear national objective. "Our motto is clear: 'Affordable AI for every Indian, to transform every aspect of the economy and life in India.' This is the SANKALP (resolve) of Reliance," he wrote.

The Reliance AI Manifesto is structured in two parts. Part I focuses on transforming internal operations across the organisation through AI-native ways of working, with the stated goal of achieving a "10x improvement in the quality and outcome of the work of 600,000+ Reliance colleagues."

Describing the shift as far more than a technology upgrade, Ambani emphasised that it represents "a new way of working," designed to help employees deliver better outcomes faster, while maintaining safety, trust and compliance. "It is not about replacing people. It is about raising standards and releasing our organisation's collective potential," the manifesto states.

The operating framework rests on four pillarsOutcomes, Workflows, Platforms and Governancesupported by AI-enabled data systems and human accountability. Ambani noted that "AI augments, it does not own responsibility," stressing that trust and safety would remain non-negotiable.

Part II of the manifesto expands the vision beyond Reliance, outlining how AI can be leveraged to deliver a "10x impact on India" through businesses such as Jio, Reliance Retail, New Energy, Life Sciences, Financial Services, Media, and philanthropic initiatives under Reliance Foundation.

Highlighting Reliance's reach, Ambani pointed to Jio's community of over 500 million subscribers and Reliance Retail's position as India's largest retailer as unique platforms to democratise AI adoption across society.

At the end, Ambani described the manifesto as "our shared commitment... to build a New Reliance and a New India of our dreams," and called on employees to contribute ideas to help turn the vision into action. "Let us begin together!" he said.

