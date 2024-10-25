Affordable Robotic and Automation Ltd. (ARAPL) Secures Listing on NSE and BSE Main Boards

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25: Affordable Robotic and Automation Limited (ARAPL), a Vijay Kedia-invested company, has achieved a significant milestone by listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and migrating from the BSE SME Exchange to the BSE Main Board. Originally IPO price was Rs85 on the BSE SME Exchange in 4th June 2018. Currently the market cap is more than INR 850 crores, given a return of 900% in last 6 years. ARAPL has shown remarkable growth in the robotics and automation sector, reinforcing its position as a leader in robotics and automation solutions.

The listing ceremony was graced by prominent figures, including Ashish Chouhan, MD of NSE, Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer at NSE (CBDO), Dr. Harish Ahuja, Head NSE, Ms. Parvathi Moorthy, Associate Vice President NSE, Vijay Kedia, Founder of Kedia Securities, and Vineet Bhatnagar, MD of Phillip Capital. Chouhan has been instrumental in driving innovations at NSE, while Vijay Kedia is well-known for his strategic insights in stock investments. The leadership at Phillip Capital brings extensive experience in capital markets, further validating ARAPL's growth trajectory.

The Founder and MD of ARAPL Milind Padole, expressed his gratitude, stating, "We feel blessed to have been listed on the NSE and BSE Main Boards simultaneously just before the auspicious trading days of Diwali. We feel empowered and poised to scale new heights with our team and the support of our investors. With cutting-edge, customer-centric solutions, our focus remains on expanding our technological capabilities and enhancing our global outreach. This is a very exciting time as we are at the cusp of radical growth with our expansion and traction in USA and Europe markets."

Vineet Bhatnagar, Managing Director of Phillip Capital, expressed his enthusiasm by saying, "As part of the Phillip Capital team, Initially listed on a smaller exchange, the journey of ARAPL over the past 20 years has been one of growth and excellence. Initially listed on BSE SME exchange, today it gets listed on NSE main board. I am delighted that a broader spectrum of investors can now participate in the growth story of ARAPL through the NSE. We look forward to this new phase and being a part of the journey to greater heights with team ARAPL."

Parvathi Moorthy (Associate Vice President NSE) added, "Affordable Robotic & Automation Limited is the 2623rd company to be listed on NSE. This listing day is the start of a strong partnership between ARAPL and NSE. We look forward to fully supporting Affordable Robotic & Automation Limited in all your future fund raising endeavors. We wish them all the best."

Vijay Kedia, a key investor in ARAPL and seed investor in ARAPL RaaS, said in his remarks, "Today is a Red Letter Day. It all started with a phone call to Milindji that we should get migrated from BSE SME to NSE main board, which at that time was not possible. And now today we can say 'Yeh kya hua, kab hua, kaise hua, tab hua, jab hua, chodo yeh na socho'. The company is still in the incubator, the journey has just started. Because of all the dedication and forsightness by the promoter Milind, his family and his team; there are still miles to go. ARAPL's journey reflects the immense potential in the robotics sector, and I am excited to see its continued growth."

With ARAPL joining the BSE and NSE Main Boards, Rahul Padole, CIO of ARAPL, expressed his gratitude, saying, "Our technology team, led by experts like Charles Griffith, former VP of Amazon, and our CTO Puneet Tiwari, has played a crucial role in our success. Charles brings invaluable experience from evaluating robotics for companies such as American Eagle and Amazon, and he is guiding us in the USA on compliance and regulatory standards. Puneet, who previously served as chief architect for one of the largest AMR companieswhere over 5,000 robots were built and deployed under his leadership brings in a deep understanding of the market enabling us to offer innovative solutions. We are confident in the solutions we have developed, which are designed for easy to install, adopt, and maintain, aligning with the key parameters valued by our clients. I am very optimistic about the traction we are gaining in the United States, and we are ready to exceed our own expectations."

Robinson Philipose, Co-founder and CEO of ARAPL RAAS, echoed similar sentiments: "We are extremely buoyant with the recent traction we have gained in the U.S. market. We are scaling team USA to around 20 by end of the financial year. With the right strategy, we are confident of replicating this success in Europe, where we have also appointed Harsh as EVP for European markets. His extensive experience in product launches for multinational corporations positions him as a key driver of our success in Europe. Our aim is to achieve quick scale-up, potentially through strategic acquisitions."

Harsh Khera, who recently joined ARAPL RAAS as EVP of European Markets, is spearheading the company's expansion efforts across the continent. "I believe shared prosperities is the key work when it comes to Europe, it has its own set of challenges and we plan to mitigate this by adopting a lean model by partnering with anchor companies, to overcome language barriers and expedite customer service. Our focus will be on building a strong customer base and ensuring faster servicing capabilities," Harsh commented.

Nitin Gupta, Director of Operations at ARAPL, emphasized the company's focus on scaling production: "Our focus is on building in-house capabilities that can meet the increasing global demand. We are aiming to deliver over 500 machines to Europe and America in the coming year. It's going to be a whirlwind year for us, and our team is ready for the challenge. We have exhaustive localization and homologation plan; this will help us to reduce the cost drastically thereby increasing our affordability in various geographies. We will be building futuristic manufacturing plants, where robots will be building robots."

The leadership team from ARAPL and its subsidiary, ARAPL RaaS, was in attendance, showcasing their commitment to the company's vision of innovation and sustainable business practices. Key leaders present included:

* Milind Padole - Managing Director

* Manohar Padole - Whole-time Director

* Rahul Padole - Director

* Bhagirathi Padole - Director

* Ajay Vishnu Deshmukh - Independent Director

* Rohan Vijay Akolkar - Independent Director

* Harsh Khera, EVP

* Key Management Team members- Murthy CFO, Ruchika Shinde CS, Priyanka Padole, Harsh Khera, Praveen Gupta, Satish Chavan, Amol Deshpande, Ketan Bhoite, Chetan Dake, Sachin Tandle, Vijay Yadav, Girish Jawalgi, Ambuj Jha, Ajay Kaushal, Parag Shahapurkar, Dyaneshwar Patharkar, Deepak Pote, Navnath Jagtap.

The occasion was further enhanced by the presence of several top investors; Kunal Sukhani, Chintan Shah, Niraj Shah, Prashant Shah, who supports ARAPL's mission in the automation industry. Mrs. Priyanka Padole from the promoter's family graciously participated in the ceremonial bell ringing.

With a strong foundation, a clear vision, and a commitment to financial integrity, ARAPL is poised to lead the future of automation, driving value for both shareholders and customers alike.

About Affordable Robotic and Automation Limited (ARAPL):

ARAPL is a leading automation solutions provider, dedicated to delivering innovative and cost-effective services to a diverse customers in Industrial Automation, Warehouse Automation and Parking Solutions. ARAPL spans across 2,50,000 Sq. Ft in manufacturing capacity and provides robotic solutions in India, USA, China and Asia. With a team of 400+ knowledgeable and enthusiastic professionals ARAPL lays a strong emphasis on quality and customer satisfaction that has set benchmarks in the automation industry.

For more information, please visit https://arapl.co.in/, https://araplraas.com or contact priyanka@arapl.co.in

Media Contact:

Ms. Priyanka Padole

Affordable Robotic and Automation Limited

Village Wadki, Gat No. 1209, Taluka Haveli, Dist. Pune - 412308

Phone: +91 8956653201

