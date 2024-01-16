Afsheen Hanifi Clinches Dual Honors at National Designer Awards 2023

Afsheen Hanifi won the Most Innovative Western Wear Collection and the Best Innovative City Designer of the Year (Ahmedabad) Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16: In a spectacular achievement, Afsheen Hanifi, the creative force behind Reeda’s Creations, proudly secured dual accolades at the National Designer Awards 2023. Afsheen’s innovative and trendsetting designs not only won her the coveted title of ‘Most Innovative Western Wear Collection’ but also earned her the distinction of ‘Best Innovative City Designer of the Year (Ahmedabad)’.

A Journey of Resilience and Creativity

Afsheen’s journey in the world of fashion is a testament to resilience and creative ingenuity. Born in Indergarh, Rajasthan, and post-marriage, she moved to Ahmedabad where she has been residing for the past six years. Balancing the responsibilities of motherhood, Afsheen embarked on her entrepreneurial journey by founding Reeda’s Creations in 2018. The business initially focused on Handwork Kurtis, Handmade Accessories, and Cosmetics.

However, her entrepreneurial spirit faced unforeseen challenges with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, leading to a temporary closure. Undeterred, Afsheen resumed her business after a year, overcoming the market downturn. Despite facing interruptions due to pregnancy, she persevered and successfully revived Reeda’s Creations.

A Multifaceted Creative Maven

Beyond her role as a fashion designer, Afsheen is also a skilled Mehndi artist, adding layers of creativity to her diverse portfolio. Her creative journey drew inspiration from her highly artistic mother and grandmother, fueling her passion for design. Starting by creating clothing for family and friends, Afsheen gained recognition and demand for her unique work.

Motivated by her interest in the design field, she pursued a post-graduate degree from Kota University and further honed her skills at INIFD Jodhpur in 2014. Afsheen’s creative prowess was evident during her time at the institute, earning her accolades, including the title of show topper in fashion shows. Simultaneously, she supported her studies by working as a Mehndi artist, showcasing her commitment to both fields.

Empowering Women Through Creativity

Dedicated to women empowerment, Afsheen’s mission with Reeda’s Creations extends beyond fashion. The brand is committed to uplifting and empowering housewives, widows, and women facing helplessness. Through resilience and creating opportunities, Reeda’s Creations aims to be a driving force behind their journey towards self-reliance and renewed purpose.

In a message of gratitude and empowerment, Afsheen expresses her commitment to fostering creativity, resilience, and opportunities for women through Reeda’s Creations.

As Afsheen Hanifi basks in the glory of her dual victories, her innovative designs continue to redefine fashion trends and inspire a new wave of creativity in the industry.

