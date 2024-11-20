After AGCO, TAFE claims legal victory from Madras HC in tractor brand dispute case

Chennai, Nov 20 Tamil Nadu-based Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE) and AGCO, both have claimed legal victory from the Madras High Court in a dispute about the Massey Ferguson tractor brand.

After AGCO, a global leader in design, manufacture and distribution of agriculture machinery, said that the Madras High Court has overturned interim injunction on the dispute, TAFE came out with a press release saying that ownership and other related issues will be decided by the single judge of the court before whom applications are pending, citing the same High Court order.

TAFE noted that the court’s directive recognized its use of the brand for over six decades.

"The present status quo is in continuation of the status quo granted to TAFE as early as in April 2024, and the latest of several judicial orders protecting TAFE’s rights to the use of the Massey Ferguson brand," the company in a statement said.

TAFE, founded in 1960 in Chennai, is one of the world’s largest tractor manufacturers and the second-largest in India by volume, producing over 180,000 tractors annually.

The company in the statement said that it has built a strong reputation for its quality products and low operational costs. TAFE’s extensive distribution network includes more than 1,600 dealers, supporting its four iconic tractor brands like Massey Ferguson, TAFE, Eicher Tractors, and IMT.

The company exports tractors to over 80 countries, serving farms across Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Russia.

The statement said, "In 2005, TAFE acquired the Tractors, Engines, and Transmissions business of the Eicher brand through its subsidiary, TAFE Motors and Tractors Limited (TMTL)."

The company also said that other than tractors, TAFE’s interests span farm machinery, diesel engines, gensets, engineering plastics, hydraulic components, and more.

TAFE received the ‘Launch of the Year’ award for its Eicher PRIMA G3 range of tractors and was recognized for its Best CSR Initiative at the Indian Tractor of the Year (ITOTY) Awards, 2018.

TAFE in the statement said that it has been named the Star Performer – Large Enterprise (Agricultural Tractors) by the Engineering Exports Promotion Council of India for 23 consecutive years.

The company also said that it was committed to Total Quality Management (TQM).

Its manufacturing facilities have received numerous ‘TPM Excellence’ awards from the Japan Institute of Plant Maintenance (JIPM).

The company also said that Social responsibility was integral to TAFE, with initiatives in agriculture, education, healthcare, community development, disaster relief, conservation, and tribal welfare. The company also supports traditional art forms.

Earlier, AGCO had said that the Madras High Court overturned an interim injunction in the trademark dispute with Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE), who had previously been granted a license to use its trademarks in India, holding that the injunction was unjustified and confirming that AGCO is the registered proprietor and owner of the Massey Ferguson trademarks in India.

