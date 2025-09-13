After pan-India success, Maison Gourmestan set to take over Dubai palates with Shivani Sharma’s revolutionary millets-forward mantra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13: Shivani Sharma, a pioneer in revolutionising artisanal foods, is now set to expand her footprint in the Middle East, with a specific focus on the Dubai market. Her brand – Maison Gourmestan is beloved by celebrity clientele and health-minded gourmet food enthusiasts alike. Under Shivani's astute leadership, the brand has come to be hailed for the ingenuity and care with which it has elevated millets into an accessible and coveted pantry staple across the board.

Starting out with a widely appreciated cloud kitchen, Shivani went on to transform the way gourmet food is perceived in the subcontinent with the launch of Maison Gourmestan. Her emphasis on locally grown ingredients that are carefully sourced from conscious farmers, combined with refined global techniques, has struck a chord with urban audiences seeking a more responsible way to consume the foods they may have encountered during their travels abroad. As an alumna of Le Cordon Bleu London, Shivani has elevated eating to a fine art, while also championing her passion for making nutrition-packed foods accessible to a wider audience.

Through the course of the Dubai chapter of her journey, Shivani will be foraying into several new formats, including QSRs, food trucks and FMCG products. Notably, she is eager to change the perception of FMCG foods by adding an element of freshness without compromising on convenience. Accordingly, Maison Gourmestan eschews preservative-reliant products that typically have longer shelf lives for simple, wholesome and conscious alternatives that will proudly find a place in every home. Through these endeavours, Shivani aspires to transform millet-based products into kitchen essentials that gourmet food lovers will reach for, time and again.

Shivani's expansion is especially well-timed considering Dubai's growing prominence as a clean-eating hub. As per numbers released by Data Bridge Market Research, the UAE health and wellness food market was valued at USD 16.51 billion in 2024, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.74 per cent between 2024 and 2032. Additionally, the global whole millet market is estimated to be worth ~USD 38,900 million, while the packaged millet foods segment has a market size of ~USD 42 million. The growth of this sector is imminent, as indicated by an urgent need for quick, clean, and versatile meal options in India, as well as growing awareness about millets due to intolerances and mindful eating choices. Quite befittingly, Maison Gourmestan has been an early adopter of millets, driven by the wide array of health benefits they offer, as well as the positive impact of their cultivation on the planet.

“The Dubai market is ripe for exploration for us, as a brand, as consumers here are eager to explore and discover new ways to elevate their eating habits. Maison Gourmestan stands at the intersection of gourmet foods and conscious and environmentally responsible consumption, which the Middle East has rarely encountered. For us, this presents an incredible opportunity and an invigorating challenge to introduce our products to them, while also refining our offerings to better suit this market's tastes and sensibilities. With the outpouring of love and support we've received in India, we are certain of winning over the Dubai market as well with our open and yet consistent mindset and our passion for always going beyond our customers' ask,” Shivani said.

The Maison Gourmestan banner will kick off with a first-of-its-kind millet batter and will soon encompass fresh new offerings and innovative formats. This expansion marks the beginning of the next evolution of Shivani's journey and the furthering of her vision of bringing nourishing, millet-based artisanal food products to every kitchen and every household.

About Maison Gourmestan – Maison Gourmestan is the creation of Shivani Sharma, a visionary chefprenuer who is on a mission to revolutionise the way we approach food. The venture draws from Shivani's own formal training at Le Cordon Bleu in London, her keen desire to elevate everyday foods into gourmet experiences, as well as her passion for transforming millets into kitchen staples. Starting out with a well-received cloud kitchen in 2016, Maison Gourmestan is well on its way to becoming a household name among conscious consumers, who prioritise fresh, wholesome and transparent brands. Shivani's ability to perceive a palpable gap in the market when it came to products that fuse convenience and accessibility with innovation, wellness and creativity has driven Maison Gourmestan to offer outstanding products that have a strong celebrity following. Following the brand's roaring debut in Mumbai, it is now poised to make a sparkling debut in the Dubai market with a concise yet thoughtful assortment of products.

