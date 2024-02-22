After smashing hits like 'Rehbara' and 'Bawariya' Renowned Singer Vilen drops his final two releases 'Fir Mile' and 'Sehra' from his EP 'Handmade'

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22: Vilen, the renowned singer-songwriter, is set to captivate audiences once again with the release of the final two tracks from his EP titled "Handmade." This mesmerizing collection of songs promises to take listeners on an unforgettable journey through emotions and experiences.

Featuring four distinct tracks, "Handmade" showcases Vilen's unparalleled talent for crafting evocative music that resonates with audiences worldwide. Already teasing fans with the enchanting melodies of "Bawariya" and the soul-stirring notes of "Rehbra," Vilen now unveils two more jewels from his musical treasure trove of 'Handmade': "Fir Mile" and "Sehra."

"Fir Mile" is a poignant ode to the enduring hope of reuniting with a lost first love. Delving into themes of longing, societal pressures, and personal growth, this heartfelt track promises to tug at the heartstrings of listeners and remind them of the power of love and resilience.

Meanwhile, "Sehra" invites listeners into a world where silence speaks louder than words. With its introspective lyrics and haunting melodies, this soulful composition explores the unspoken stories hidden within the depths of one's gaze, inviting listeners to ponder the mysteries of the human experience.

Vilen expresses, "Seeing listeners' reaction to Rehbara and Bawariya, I am extremely excited for these two new songs. We wanted to present the tracks in an unique way so we somehow decided to make a single music video with both the songs. I hope people will enjoy the music and the beautiful music video that we have made with all our heart and soul."

Song link: https://youtu.be/NAxLBnN_yQ4?feature=shared

